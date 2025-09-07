Stena Line awarded contract to continue operation of the Gdynia – Karlskrona route

The Port of Gdynia Authority has concluded the tender procedure for the selection of ferry operators at the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia, launched in June this year. Stena Line has been awarded the contract (and, following the signing of the new agreement, will continue its operations at the terminal in the coming years.

Stena Line has been operating the Gdynia–Karlskrona route for 30 years. During this time, the company has carried more than 12 million passengers and 2.5 million freight units. Today, the route is operated by three vessels, including two modern 240-metre E-Flexer ferries. In June 2022, Stena Line moved its operations to the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, operating 25,700 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,200 employees.