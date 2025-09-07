  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stena Line awarded contract to continue operation of the Gdynia – Karlskrona route

2025 September 7   14:47

shipping

Stena Line awarded contract to continue operation of the Gdynia – Karlskrona route

The Port of Gdynia Authority has concluded the tender procedure for the selection of ferry operators at the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia, launched in June this year. Stena Line has been awarded the contract (and, following the signing of the new agreement, will continue its operations at the terminal in the coming years.

Stena Line has been operating the Gdynia–Karlskrona route for 30 years. During this time, the company has carried more than 12 million passengers and 2.5 million freight units. Today, the route is operated by three vessels, including two modern 240-metre E-Flexer ferries. In June 2022, Stena Line moved its operations to the Public Ferry Terminal in Gdynia.

Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with approximately 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean Sea, operating 25,700 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role in tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 6,200 employees. 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:02

Rystad Energy publishes definitive study on marine LNG well-to-tank emissions

15:38

EemsEnergyTerminal reports record amount of LNG for June-Aug, 2025

14:21

USCG seizes 40,000 pounds of cocaine through Operation Pacific Viper

12:18

Port Authority of New York / New Jersey reports facility volumes for July 2025

10:06

Hong Kong's C&SD releases port cargo, containers and vessel arrivals statistics for 2Q, 2025

2025 September 6

16:10

Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

14:32

NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong launch JV to drive low-emission ports in Asia

12:14

Study to understand role of ammonia in maritime decarbonisation announced

10:44

Ocean Winds completes offshore turbine installation of first floating wind project in Occitanie, France

09:23

SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

2025 September 5

18:05

US cuts tariffs on Japanese autos to 15%

17:25

Equinor Energy AS exercises one-year option on DOF Group ASA vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad

16:35

Cape Shipping receives Aframax/LR2 from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

16:14

Korea South-East Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Korea Gas Corporation

15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

15:14

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

14:35

Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

14:03

Global shipbuilding orders fall 65% in August; South Korea places second behind China

13:41

Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

13:22

POSCO weighs controlling stake in HMM as exchange seeks clarification

12:31

BC Ferries marks launch of eighth Island Class vessel at Damen Shipyards

12:10

GES and RINA sign agreement to develop prototype hydrogen battery

11:40

Bab el-Mandeb transits up to 1,044 in August, highest since January 2024

11:28

Kongsberg Maritime signs contract for India’s first fully electric tug under Green Tug Transition Programme

11:20

Eimskip and Ernst Russ joint venture orders two 2,280 TEU containerships from China Merchants Jin Ling Shipyard

11:01

Two US states sue to overturn federal halt of Ørsted’s Revolution Wind project

10:30

Konecranes delivers first X-series crane to Paklog in Croatia

10:00

DEME’s vessel Norse Wind begins sea trials in Yellow Sea

09:37

Kongsberg Maritime develops simplified offshore mooring systems

2025 September 4

18:02

Singapore port named best global seaport for fourth time at AFLAS Awards

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news