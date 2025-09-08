  1. Home
2025 September 8   08:03

shipbuilding

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders sign agreement to strengthen maritime industrial base

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders, Inc. announced they have signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a strategic outsourcing partnership aimed at expanding U.S. shipbuilding capacity. The agreement is designed to allow regional shipyards to take on large and complex programs for the U.S. government.  

Under the memorandum, the companies will work together on Austal USA’s current contracts and on potential future projects.

The partnership will distribute work between their facilities to reduce bottlenecks, shorten production schedules, and create surge capacity. The companies also plan to co-invest in workforce development initiatives.  

“This partnership is about expanding the shipbuilding industrial base in Alabama and the Gulf Coast,” said Austal USA President Michelle Kruger. “By aligning with Master Boat, a proven partner and quality shipbuilder, we can scale production, reduce schedule risk, strengthen supply chains, and deliver for the U.S. government while investing in American skilled workers and suppliers.”  

Initial pilot projects will be identified in the coming months, with phased implementation to follow. 

Austal USA is a U.S.-based subsidiary of Austal Limited, an Australian shipbuilding company publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Austal USA operates a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, where it builds vessels primarily for the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard.  

Master Boat Builders, Inc. is a privately held shipbuilding company headquartered in Coden, Alabama. It specializes in constructing workboats, offshore service vessels, and tugboats for both domestic and international clients.

All news