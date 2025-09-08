  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sarbananda Sonowal launches India’s first port-based green hydrogen project at VOC Port

2025 September 8   12:09

ports

Sarbananda Sonowal launches India’s first port-based green hydrogen project at VOC Port

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated India’s first port-based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Tamil Nadu on September 5.

The pilot facility, built at a cost of ₹3.87 crore, will generate 10 Nm³/hr of green hydrogen to power streetlights and an electric vehicle charging station in the port colony.

With this launch, VOC Port has become the first port in the country to produce green hydrogen.  

Sonowal also laid the foundation stone for a pilot Green Methanol Bunkering and Refuelling Facility with a capacity of 750 m³, estimated at ₹35.34 crore. The project is linked to the proposed Coastal Green Shipping Corridor between Kandla and Tuticorin and is expected to support VOC Port’s positioning as a green bunkering hub in southern India.  

Additional projects launched include a 400 KW rooftop solar power plant, which raises the port’s rooftop solar capacity to 1.04 MW, a ₹24.5 crore link conveyor connecting Coal Jetty-I to the port stack yard, a 6 MW wind farm, a ₹90 crore multi-cargo berth, a 3.37 km four-lane road, and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Heritage Museum.  

Sonowal said: “The mission of Viksit Bharat at 2047 blends speed, scale, sustainability and self-reliance. The projects launched today will generate thousands of jobs, attract global investments and position Tamil Nadu as a key contributor to India’s economic aspirations. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we continue to make new strides towards achieving our goal of world’s Top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030, Top 5 by 2047.”  

According to the minister, Tamil Nadu’s three major ports—Chennai, Kamarajar, and VOC—have seen 98 projects worth ₹93,715 crore under Sagarmala over the past 11 years, of which 50 are completed. He noted that more than ₹16,000 crore has been invested in the three ports for modernisation and capacity enhancement. 

Two MoUs were signed: one between VOC Port and IPRCL for rail connectivity to the Outer Harbour project, and another with NTPC for green mobility initiatives at the port.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port) is a statutory body under the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021, operating as one of the 12 major ports of India, located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.  

Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) is a government company under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, incorporated as a joint venture to execute rail infrastructure and ropeway projects in port and industrial areas.

NTPC Limited is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, engaged in the generation of electricity and related activities, including renewable energy and energy transition initiatives.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:20

Sanmar delivers Boğaçay-class tug MARS to Bulgaria’s Port Flot Burgas

14:03

India Meteorological Department issues a Fishermen’s Warning for vigorous monsoon conditions through 10 September

13:20

Mitsui to operate two ethane carriers of India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

13:02

HD Hyundai Heavy secures ₩409.5bn order for two container ships in Asia

12:53

MOL, HHI and SHI receive AiP for new LNG carriers with wind-assisted technology

11:08

World Shipping Council restores cargo inspection data

10:02

Royal Wagenborg says Thamesborg stable after grounding during Northwest Passage transit

09:00

K LINE unit and Havstjerne ANS to develop marine-based CO2 value chain in Norwegian North Sea

08:03

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders sign agreement to strengthen maritime industrial base

00:58

Bangladesh advances Matarbari deep-sea port

2025 September 7

16:02

Rystad Energy publishes definitive study on marine LNG well-to-tank emissions

15:38

EemsEnergyTerminal reports record amount of LNG for June-Aug, 2025

14:47

Stena Line awarded contract to continue operation of the Gdynia – Karlskrona route

14:21

USCG seizes 40,000 pounds of cocaine through Operation Pacific Viper

12:18

Port Authority of New York / New Jersey reports facility volumes for July 2025

10:06

Hong Kong's C&SD releases port cargo, containers and vessel arrivals statistics for 2Q, 2025

2025 September 6

16:10

Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

14:32

NatPower Marine and Wah Kwong launch JV to drive low-emission ports in Asia

12:14

Study to understand role of ammonia in maritime decarbonisation announced

10:44

Ocean Winds completes offshore turbine installation of first floating wind project in Occitanie, France

09:23

SVTI doubles containerized cargo in one year, makes new investments

2025 September 5

18:05

US cuts tariffs on Japanese autos to 15%

17:25

Equinor Energy AS exercises one-year option on DOF Group ASA vessels Skandi Flora and Skandi Mongstad

16:35

Cape Shipping receives Aframax/LR2 from Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

16:14

Korea South-East Power signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Korea Gas Corporation

15:44

eMarine to deploy 1,500 ABB NINVA sensors in cruise and cargo vessels

15:14

Wallenius Wilhelmsen signs logistics contract in Australia worth more than USD 100m

14:35

Yara starts construction of Yara Eyde, first ammonia-powered container ship

14:03

Global shipbuilding orders fall 65% in August; South Korea places second behind China

13:41

Potential tropical cyclone heads toward Guangdong as Hong Kong prepares for rough seas

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news