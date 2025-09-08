Sarbananda Sonowal launches India’s first port-based green hydrogen project at VOC Port

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated India’s first port-based Green Hydrogen Pilot Project at V.O. Chidambaranar (VOC) Port in Tamil Nadu on September 5.

The pilot facility, built at a cost of ₹3.87 crore, will generate 10 Nm³/hr of green hydrogen to power streetlights and an electric vehicle charging station in the port colony.

With this launch, VOC Port has become the first port in the country to produce green hydrogen.

Sonowal also laid the foundation stone for a pilot Green Methanol Bunkering and Refuelling Facility with a capacity of 750 m³, estimated at ₹35.34 crore. The project is linked to the proposed Coastal Green Shipping Corridor between Kandla and Tuticorin and is expected to support VOC Port’s positioning as a green bunkering hub in southern India.

Additional projects launched include a 400 KW rooftop solar power plant, which raises the port’s rooftop solar capacity to 1.04 MW, a ₹24.5 crore link conveyor connecting Coal Jetty-I to the port stack yard, a 6 MW wind farm, a ₹90 crore multi-cargo berth, a 3.37 km four-lane road, and the Tamil Nadu Maritime Heritage Museum.

Sonowal said: “The mission of Viksit Bharat at 2047 blends speed, scale, sustainability and self-reliance. The projects launched today will generate thousands of jobs, attract global investments and position Tamil Nadu as a key contributor to India’s economic aspirations. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we continue to make new strides towards achieving our goal of world’s Top 10 shipbuilding nations by 2030, Top 5 by 2047.”

According to the minister, Tamil Nadu’s three major ports—Chennai, Kamarajar, and VOC—have seen 98 projects worth ₹93,715 crore under Sagarmala over the past 11 years, of which 50 are completed. He noted that more than ₹16,000 crore has been invested in the three ports for modernisation and capacity enhancement.

Two MoUs were signed: one between VOC Port and IPRCL for rail connectivity to the Outer Harbour project, and another with NTPC for green mobility initiatives at the port.

V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port) is a statutory body under the Major Port Authorities Act, 2021, operating as one of the 12 major ports of India, located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL) is a government company under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, incorporated as a joint venture to execute rail infrastructure and ropeway projects in port and industrial areas.

NTPC Limited is a central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, engaged in the generation of electricity and related activities, including renewable energy and energy transition initiatives.