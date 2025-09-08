  1. Home
2025 September 8

World Shipping Council restores cargo inspection data

The World Shipping Council (WSC) has released a report on deficiencies in government cargo inspection programmes, reviving a data series that the International Maritime Organization (IMO) discontinued in 2024.

The report shows that 11.39% of inspected cargo shipments in 2024 had deficiencies, compared to 11% in 2023.  

The findings include mis-declared and undeclared dangerous goods, incorrect documentation, and improper packing, which can lead to safety incidents such as ship fires.

The data is based on port state inspections, which are conducted under international law to ensure compliance with cargo declaration and packing standards.  

“Cargo safety starts with correct declaration and safe packing of goods,” said Joe Kramek, President & CEO of the World Shipping Council. “With over one in ten shipments showing deficiencies, the message is clear: gaps in cargo safety remain far too common. Cargo deficiencies put crews, ships, cargo, and the environment at risk.”  

According to WSC, the continuation of this reporting allows for the identification of trends and targeted action. Kramek noted that only seven port states currently report data and called for broader participation by governments to strengthen global oversight.  

The report is part of WSC’s broader safety work, which includes co-developing the CTU Code Quick Guide and Checklist for safer packing, supporting measures to reduce container losses at sea, and collaborating with the IMO on stricter dangerous goods rules.

WSC is also preparing to launch an industry cargo safety programme focused on screening and inspections.  “Data like this shows why the Cargo Safety Program is needed,” Kramek said. “By pairing accurate reporting with better screening, clear standards, and practical guidance, we can reduce risks and protect lives, cargo, and the marine environment.”  

WSC submitted the consolidated results in a paper to the IMO’s Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC), which opened its session today.  

Historical deficiency rates published by the IMO prior to discontinuation ranged from 6.54% in 2019 to 11% in 2023.

The World Shipping Council is a non-profit trade association representing the international liner shipping industry. It engages in policy development, regulatory matters, and technical standards affecting container shipping and global maritime transport.  

The International Maritime Organization is a specialised agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping. Its mandate covers safety, environmental performance, and legal frameworks governing international maritime operations.

