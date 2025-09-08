K LINE unit and Havstjerne ANS to develop marine-based CO2 value chain in Norwegian North Sea

On September 8, 2025, “K” LINE ENERGY SHIPPING (UK) LIMITED (KLES), a London-based subsidiary of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), and Havstjerne ANS (HANS), an unlimited liability incorporated partnership of Harbour Energy Norge AS and Stella Maris CCS AS, entered into an agreement to jointly identify transportation, injection and storage solutions for the Havstjerne CO2 storage licence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf and to work on their maturity.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, KLES and HANS will collaborate to optimize technical and commercial solutions for a marine-based CO2 value chain, using a floating storage and injection unit (FSIU) and liquefied CO2 carriers.

The companies intend to leverage their expertise in CO2 transportation, injection and subsurface storage to establish a transport and storage service for emitters participating in the Havstjerne value chain.

The Havstjerne licence is located in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea, about 100 km southwest of Egersund and near ports in Northern Europe.

It is operated by Harbour Energy, which holds 60%, while Stella Maris CCS AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yinson Production, holds 40%.

Yinson Production operates a fleet of floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) and floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessels, and since 2021 has been developing its carbon value chain through investments in carbon capture technologies.

“K” LINE Group has a history in managing liquefied gas carriers. Since 2024, its subsidiary KLES has managed two liquefied CO2 carriers for what the company described as the world’s first commercial CO2 transport and storage service.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) is a Japanese shipping company founded in 1919 and headquartered in Tokyo. It operates a wide range of vessels including containerships, bulk carriers, car carriers, tankers, and specialized carriers.

Yinson Production is the offshore production business unit of Yinson Holdings Berhad, a Malaysia-based energy infrastructure and technology group listed on Bursa Malaysia. The company specializes in owning and operating floating production, storage and offloading vessels and provides long-term energy infrastructure solutions.

Harbour Energy plc is a UK-based independent oil and gas company headquartered in London. It is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and engages in exploration, development and production across multiple regions, including Europe, the Americas and Africa.