MOL, HHI and SHI receive AiP for new LNG carriers with wind-assisted technology

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has obtained approval in principle (AiP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register for two new designs of a 174,000m³ membrane-type LNG carrier equipped with four Wind Challenger units, a hard sail wind-assisted propulsion system, according to the company's release.

The safety evaluations were conducted in collaboration with flag states. As a result, the vessel design jointly developed with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI; Ulsan, South Korea) received AiP from the Marshall Islands, and the vessel design jointly developed with Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI; Seoul) received AiP from Liberia.

Each design features four Wind Challenger units. Detailed design work for actual construction is in progress. The bridge has been positioned toward the bow to allow for both an increase in the number of units and optimization of placement.

According to MOL, preliminary calculations indicate fuel savings of up to 30% per voyage and average annual savings of 15–20%. The company stated that it conducted comprehensive risk assessments with the shipyards, classification society, and flag states, covering sail arrangement, visibility, emergency procedures, and other safety aspects, which led to the approvals.

MOL will present the new vessel design at the Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2025 in Milan from September 9 to 12, including a commemorative ceremony with partners. MOL has set a target of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 under its “MOL Group Environmental Vision 2.2.”

The Wind Challenger, capable of automatic extension, retraction, and rotation, is a key technology in this strategy. MOL plans to install the system on 25 vessels by 2030 and 80 vessels by 2035. To date, two vessels have been delivered, and installation has been confirmed for an additional nine. The new LNG carrier designs are not included among those nine.

The vessels under the AiP have the following specifications: HHI design—length overall approx. 289.9 m, breadth approx. 46.1 m; SHI design—length overall approx. 286.9 m, breadth approx. 45.8 m. Both have cargo tank capacity of approx. 174,000m³.

Each Wind Challenger unit has a height of up to 49 m, width of approx. 15 m, and is made from fiber reinforced plastic.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a Japanese publicly traded shipping company headquartered in Tokyo. It operates one of the world’s largest merchant fleets across various sectors, including LNG carriers, tankers, dry bulkers, and containerships.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) is a South Korea-based company and subsidiary of HD Hyundai Co., Ltd. It is registered as a legal entity in Ulsan and engages in shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and marine system manufacturing.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) is a South Korea-based shipbuilding company headquartered in Seoul and a core affiliate of the Samsung Group. It is incorporated as a joint-stock company and engages in the construction of LNG carriers, drillships, and offshore platforms.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a United Kingdom-based classification society and independent risk management organization that provides technical inspection and certification services for ships and offshore structures.