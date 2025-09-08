  1. Home
2025 September 8

India Meteorological Department issues a Fishermen’s Warning for vigorous monsoon conditions through 10 September

The India Meteorological Department has issued a Fishermen’s Warning for vigorous monsoon conditions and squally weather along and off the Gujarat Coast until Wednesday (10 September), according to GAC.

Local Cautionary Signal-III (LCS-III) is hoisted at all ports along the Gujarat Coast (Jakhau, Mandvi (Kutch), Mundra, New Kandla, Navlakhi, Jamnagar, Salaya, Okha, Porbandar) Muldwarka, Veraval, Diu, Jafrabad, Pipavav, Victor, Bhavnagar, Alang, Bharuch, Dahej, Magdalla and Daman).

For the North Gujarat Coast (Jakhau, Mandvi (Kutch), Mundra, New Kandla, Navlakhi, Jamnagar, Salaya, Okha, Porbandar), today (8 September) wind speeds of 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely, with similar conditions tomorrow at 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph.

For the South Gujarat Coast (Muldwarka, Veraval, Diu, Jafrabad, Pipavav, Victor, Bhavnagar, Alang, Bharuch, Dahej, Magdalla and Daman), squally weather with wind speeds of 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely today, and winds reaching 40–50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph likely to prevail tomorrow.

For other coasts, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely in some parts of the Comorin Area today, and 40–50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph tomorrow.

For the open sea, squally winds reaching 45–55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely along and off the Somalia and Oman coasts, many parts of the West Central Arabian Sea, some parts of the Southwest Arabian Sea, and a few parts of the Northwest & East Central Arabian Sea today; tomorrow and on Wednesday (10 September), winds with speeds reaching 45–55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph are likely in the same areas.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the above mentioned area during the above period.

GAC India is a privately held logistics and shipping services provider incorporated in India and operating as part of the GAC Group’s regional network.

