2025 September 8   14:20

shipbuilding

Sanmar delivers Boğaçay-class tug MARS to Bulgaria’s Port Flot Burgas

Sanmar has delivered a Boğaçay Class tugboat to a new customer in Bulgaria, according to the company's release.

The vessel, previously known as BOĞAÇAY LXXXI during construction in Turkiye, was renamed MARS by its new owner, Port Flot Burgas.  

The Bulgarian company provides harbour towage, coastal towage, salvage, mooring and un-mooring, tanker stand-by, and offshore and deep-sea operations.

The tug will operate in the Port of Burgas, the second largest port in Bulgaria.  

MARS is based on the RAmparts 2400SX-MK II design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, which is built exclusively for Sanmar. The tug measures 24.4 metres overall, has a beam of 12 metres, a moulded depth of 4.5 metres, and a navigational draft of about 5.45 metres. It has a bollard pull of 70 tons, twin Z-drive diesel propulsion, and two main engines that comply with IMO Tier III emission standards.  

The tug can accommodate up to six crew members and has capacities of 77,900 litres of fuel oil, 11,500 litres of potable water, and a 7,700-litre foam tank. Advanced machinery automation is designed to optimise efficiency.  

Sanmar Shipyards is a Turkish shipbuilding company specialising in the design and construction of tugboats and workboats. It works with international naval architects and supplies vessels to customers worldwide.  

Port Flot Burgas is a Bulgarian maritime services company based in Burgas, providing towage, salvage, mooring, tanker support and offshore operations in Bulgarian and international waters. 

Robert Allan Ltd is a Canadian firm of naval architects and marine engineers, incorporated in British Columbia.

