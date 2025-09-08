  1. Home
  2. News
  3. HSBC models $2.1bn 2026 hit to COSCO and OOCL from new port-fee regime

2025 September 8   15:10

shipping

HSBC models $2.1bn 2026 hit to COSCO and OOCL from new port-fee regime

COSCO Shipping and its Hong Kong-listed subsidiary OOIL/OOCL could face a combined bill of just over $2.1 billion in 2026 under the forthcoming port-fee regime targeting Chinese-linked shipping, according to modelling by HSBC’s equity research team.

The analysts estimate COSCO’s 2026 exposure at about $1.5 billion and OOCL’s at roughly $654 million. The scenario assumes a $600 per FEU equivalent cost on a 10,000-TEU vessel, described as a little over a quarter of the latest Shanghai–US West Coast spot rate, and counts 86 COSCO-operated ships calling U.S. ports as of August 1, 2025. USTR actions finalized in April set a six-month grace period at $0 before fees begin on October 14, 2025.

From that date, Chinese operators pay per net ton on each U.S. voyage, and non-Chinese operators using China-built ships pay the higher of a per-net-ton or per-container fee, both rising annually through 2028. Each vessel can be charged no more than five times a year.

While the framework is set, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is still establishing the collection mechanics, and industry expects additional guidance before launch. HSBC frames the impact as uneven across liners. Non-Chinese carriers can largely sidestep the regime by deploying non-China-built ships on U.S. strings.

By contrast, COSCO and OOCL are expected to shoulder most of the exposure on transpacific and transatlantic services unless they reshuffle capacity.

Both carriers have started to adjust. OOCL last month introduced a new Asia–Mexico loop (TLP8) with first sailing on August 20, offering direct calls at Ensenada and Manzanillo and transshipment via Yokohama. Market circulars also flagged a coordinated Asia–Mexico express loop (WSA8/TLP8) in partnership with COSCO, deploying seven ships in the 3,300–4,300 TEU range. COSCO has operated a Mexico Express service since 2024 and has been adding Latin America capacity. OOIL, parent of OOCL, acknowledged the policy risk in last month’s interim results: “The additional port charges levied by the U.S. on Chinese carriers will have a relatively large impact on the Group,” the company said.

COSCO Shipping is a container shipping operator that participates in alliance services and has been expanding capacity on Latin America routes, including a Mexico Express service launched in 2024.

OOIL is the parent company of the OOCL liner brand. 

Topics:

OOCL

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Expro sets offshore world record with heaviest casing string deployment

17:20

India blacklists 86 vessels over repeated seafarer abandonment cases

17:18

JNPA and PSA Mumbai extend BMCT concession agreement

17:13

NX Shoji and Cosmo Oil Marketing to launch ship-to-ship biofuel supply in Tokyo Port

17:06

BS Offshore takes delivery of WINDEA Clausius, second TWIN X-STERN CSOV from Ulstein

17:01

Shipyard in Westerbroek launches bulk carrier Kolland for Erik Thun AB

16:59

ODeX partners with Hapag-Lloyd to launch digital shipping services in Cameroon and Congo

16:42

Ningbo Ocean Shipping to establish two Singapore subsidiaries for container vessel projects

16:30

Philippine Ports Authority cancels Zamboanga Port Passenger Terminal contract over prolonged delays

16:05

Spain sets limits on ports and airspace for Israel-bound logistics

16:03

IINO Lines delivers first dual-fuel VLEC for INEOS Europe AG

15:33

Vopak Terquimsa sells Barcelona terminal to Tradebe Port Services

14:20

Sanmar delivers Boğaçay-class tug MARS to Bulgaria’s Port Flot Burgas

14:03

India Meteorological Department issues a Fishermen’s Warning for vigorous monsoon conditions through 10 September

13:20

Mitsui to operate two ethane carriers of India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

13:02

HD Hyundai Heavy secures ₩409.5bn order for two container ships in Asia

12:53

MOL, HHI and SHI receive AiP for new LNG carriers with wind-assisted technology

12:09

Sarbananda Sonowal launches India’s first port-based green hydrogen project at VOC Port

11:08

World Shipping Council restores cargo inspection data

10:02

Royal Wagenborg says Thamesborg stable after grounding during Northwest Passage transit

09:00

K LINE unit and Havstjerne ANS to develop marine-based CO2 value chain in Norwegian North Sea

08:03

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders sign agreement to strengthen maritime industrial base

00:58

Bangladesh advances Matarbari deep-sea port

2025 September 7

16:02

Rystad Energy publishes definitive study on marine LNG well-to-tank emissions

15:38

EemsEnergyTerminal reports record amount of LNG for June-Aug, 2025

14:47

Stena Line awarded contract to continue operation of the Gdynia – Karlskrona route

14:21

USCG seizes 40,000 pounds of cocaine through Operation Pacific Viper

12:18

Port Authority of New York / New Jersey reports facility volumes for July 2025

10:06

Hong Kong's C&SD releases port cargo, containers and vessel arrivals statistics for 2Q, 2025

2025 September 6

16:10

Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news