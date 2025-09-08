Vopak Terquimsa sells Barcelona terminal to Tradebe Port Services

Vopak Terquimsa, a joint venture in which Vopak holds a 50% share, has sold its Barcelona terminal to Tradebe Port Services, according to Vopak's release.

The facility is mainly used for the storage of petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils.

Vopak stated that the Barcelona terminal is less strategically attractive for the company. It will remain a 50% shareholder in Vopak Terquimsa Tarragona, which is located within the industrial cluster of Tarragona, Spain.

According to Vopak, the impact of this divestment is not material for its 2025 outlook.

Royal Vopak N.V. is a Dutch public company listed on Euronext Amsterdam. It operates as an independent tank storage provider with a global network of terminals for bulk liquids, headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Vopak Terquimsa S.A. is a Spanish joint venture specialized in liquid bulk storage and logistics. It operates terminals in Tarragona and, until the divestment, in Barcelona, focusing on petroleum products, chemicals and vegetable oils.

Tradebe Port Services S.L. is a Spanish subsidiary of the Tradebe Group, a multinational company headquartered in Barcelona. It provides port terminal operations and logistics services, mainly for bulk liquids.