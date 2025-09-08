  1. Home
2025 September 8   16:05

shipping

Spain sets limits on ports and airspace for Israel-bound logistics

Spain unveiled nine measures intended to tighten pressure on Israel and increase support for Palestinians, including converting a de facto halt on sales of military equipment into a permanent legal embargo through an urgent decree-law, restricting the use of Spanish infrastructure for military logistics to Israel, and expanding humanitarian funding.

Under the plan, Spain will deny transit through Spanish ports to vessels carrying fuel destined for Israel’s armed forces and will bar state aircraft transporting defense materiel to Israel from Spanish airspace.

The government will also ban entry into Spain for individuals directly involved in atrocities in Gaza, prohibit imports of products from illegal Israeli settlements in Gaza and the West Bank, and limit consular services to Spanish citizens residing in those settlements to the minimum required by law.

On the aid side, Madrid will add €10 million to UNRWA and scale overall humanitarian and cooperation funding for Gaza to €150 million in 2026, reinforce EU Border Assistance Mission staffing at Rafah, and expand cooperation projects with the Palestinian Authority across agriculture, food security and medical assistance.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the measures seek to “add pressure” on Israel’s government and “alleviate the suffering” of Palestinians, while reiterating Spain condemned Hamas’s attacks and calling Israel’s campaign “exterminating a defenceless people.”

He said Spain had already halted sales of military equipment to Israel since October 2023 and is now locking that policy into law. Spain recognized the State of Palestine in May 2024 and has sporadically blocked suspected Israel-bound arms shipments from using its ports since 2024, including a high-profile denial of docking in Cartagena and later denials in Algeciras; the new measures codify and broaden that posture into a legal framework and add airspace restrictions, import prohibitions tied to settlement origin, and targeted entry bans. 

legislation

shipping

