2025 September 8   16:03

shipbuilding

IINO Lines delivers first dual-fuel VLEC for INEOS Europe AG

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. announced the delivery of its first dual-fuel Very Large Ethane Carrier (VLEC), named IINO INEOS VESTÁ.

The vessel is the first of two ships that will be chartered to INEOS Europe AG under a long-term time charter contract.

Delivery was completed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. in Ulsan, South Korea.  

The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel main engine that allows lower CO₂ emissions compared with conventional heavy fuel oil-powered ships.

It is the first dual-fuel ethane carrier in the IINO Lines fleet.  

The company noted that its mid-term management plan, “The Adventure to Our Sustainable Future,” targets carbon neutrality by 2050 and includes investments in methanol- and LPG-powered dual-fuel vessels, as well as ammonia-ready ships.  

IINO INEOS VESTÁ has a cargo tank capacity of 99,000 cubic meters, a gross tonnage of 60,637 tons, a length overall of 229.97 meters, a beam of 36.63 meters, and flies the flag of Liberia.

The ship features a dragon motif designed under the production management of IINO Media Pro Co., Ltd., part of the IINO Group. 

IINO Kaiun Kaisha, Ltd. (IINO Lines) is a Japan-based shipping company engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of various types of vessels, including tankers and bulk carriers.

INEOS Europe AG is a subsidiary of INEOS Group, a global petrochemicals manufacturer structured as a group of independently managed businesses. The company operates facilities worldwide in the production of raw materials and energy inputs for industries such as automotive, construction, energy, healthcare, and consumer goods.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd., based in Ulsan, South Korea, is a shipbuilding company and part of HD Hyundai Group. It builds a wide range of vessels, offshore plants, and industrial equipment, and also engages in research and development of marine technologies.  

Topics:

alternative fuels

HD Hyundai

