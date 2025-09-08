BS Offshore takes delivery of WINDEA Clausius, second TWIN X-STERN CSOV from Ulstein

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore) has taken delivery of the WINDEA Clausius, a Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV), from Ulstein Verft, according to the company's release.

The vessel, yard number 321, is the second in the SX222 series for BS Offshore.

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, the WINDEA Clausius features the TWIN X-STERN configuration with azimuth propulsion at both ends, intended to enhance performance in Dynamic Positioning operations, improve fuel efficiency, and increase operability in offshore conditions.

The vessel includes a centrally located, height-adjustable walk-to-work gangway and elevator tower, a 3D motion-compensated crane with a lifting capacity of up to five tonnes, and a height-adjustable boat landing system for transfers to and from crew transfer vessels.

It offers 111 cabins, 90 of which are equipped with daylight for offshore personnel, accommodating up to 132 individuals, with life-saving equipment for all on board. Hybrid battery propulsion and methanol fuel readiness are incorporated.

“The new ‘WINDEA Clausius’ completes our modern offshore fleet, which now comprises five state-of-the-art vessels,” said Matthias Müller, Managing Director at BS Offshore. “Together with her sister vessel ‘WINDEA Curie’, she is characterised by innovative design features, focused on reliability, operability, flexibility, and sustainability.” “We are proud to deliver the WINDEA Clausius to BS Offshore, marking another milestone in our successful partnership. This vessel reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability, delivering high performance with a minimal environmental footprint,” said Lars Lühr Olsen, Managing Director at Ulstein Verft.

The WINDEA Clausius was named at Ulstein Verft on 4 September 2025. Other BS Offshore vessels delivered by Ulstein include WINDEA La Cour, WINDEA Leibniz, WINDEA Jules Verne, and WINDEA Curie. The vessel is named after German physicist Rudolf Clausius.

Bernhard Schulte Offshore (BS Offshore) is a subsidiary of the Schulte Group, established in 2015 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. BS Offshore functions as the offshore unit of the group, providing asset solutions for offshore wind, oil, and gas projects.

Schulte Group is an international, family-owned group based in Hamburg. It operates globally in ship owning, ship management, maritime software, services, and asset management.

Ulstein is a privately owned Norwegian company founded in 1917, specialising in ship design, shipbuilding, and maritime system solutions. It is managed by the third generation of the Ulstein family and maintains operations worldwide.