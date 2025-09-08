  1. Home
Expro sets offshore world record with heaviest casing string deployment

Expro has set a new offshore world record by deploying the heaviest casing string to date, using its Blackhawk Gen III Wireless Top Drive Cement Head with SKYHOOK technology, according to the company's release.

The record was achieved on a project in the Gulf of America for a super major operator.  The operation was carried out on the Transocean Deepwater Titan, an 8th-generation ultra-deepwater drillship. The casing deployment, with a maximum hook load of 2.849 million pounds, surpassed all previous offshore records.  

Expro stated that the Gen III cement head with SKYHOOK is the only three million pound combined rated cementing system in the industry. The equipment is designed for 15,000 psi pressure capacity and three million pounds tensile capacity, without derating under high-pressure conditions.  

According to the company, the system improves safety by eliminating the need for personnel above the rig floor and enhances efficiency in rig operations. The technology was deployed in one of the world’s most technically demanding well construction campaigns, requiring solutions for high tensile hook loads from deep casing set points.  

“This deployment marks a step-change in offshore cementing, setting a new standard for ultra deep high pressure targets,” said Jeremy Angelle, VP of Well Construction at Expro.  “We are extremely proud to have supported this operator in achieving this critical milestone with a robust, high-performance cement head that delivered safely and reliably under record-setting loads,” Angelle added. 

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is a publicly traded oilfield services company incorporated in the Netherlands and headquartered in Houston, Texas. It provides well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well integrity solutions to energy companies worldwide.  

Transocean Ltd. is a Swiss-based offshore drilling contractor registered in Vernier, Switzerland. It specializes in ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services, operating one of the world’s largest fleets of offshore drilling rigs.

