ODeX partners with Hapag-Lloyd to launch digital shipping services in Cameroon and Congo

ODeX has launched its digital shipping services in Cameroon and Congo through a partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, according to the company's release. The rollout introduces three modules: invoice release, payment update, and instant receipts, the latter available only to customers in Cameroon.

The services aim to eliminate manual processes and provide real-time visibility into transactions. According to ODeX, this reduces delays that previously affected trade operations.

“Cameroon and Congo are essential gateways for trade in Central Africa,” said Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX. “We’re excited to support local logistics providers by digitizing critical documentation processes. Our partnership with Hapag-Lloyd helps us deliver tangible value, saving our customers valuable time and improving transparency.”

Hapag-Lloyd stated that the partnership with ODeX will help facilitate access to the markets in Cameroon and Congo. “ODeX has proven to be a valuable partner in easing document management and payments for our shippers, and we know their commitment to these African markets will help foster market access,” said Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, Area Managing Director – Central Africa.

ODeX Technologies Private Limited is a private company incorporated in India. It develops and operates a digital platform for automating documentation, payments, and compliance in the ocean shipping industry. The platform connects organizations across multiple continents and is used by importers, exporters, freight forwarders, and carriers.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a publicly listed company headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. It operates in the container shipping sector and has equity investments in terminals and infrastructure in several regions. The company maintains global liner services and provides related logistics activities through its subsidiaries.