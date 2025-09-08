  1. Home
  Shipyard in Westerbroek launches bulk carrier Kolland for Erik Thun AB

2025 September 8   17:01

shipbuilding

Shipyard in Westerbroek launches bulk carrier Kolland for Erik Thun AB

On September 5 at 11:00 local time, shipbuilder Nb. 486 was launched at a shipyard in Westerbroek and named Kolland, according to the company's release. The vessel will be delivered to Erik Thun AB of Lidköping, Sweden.  

Kolland is the fifth of six vessels built under the Trollmax mk 4 design, a fourth generation of general cargo bulkers adapted for navigation through the Trollhättan canal and locks, connecting Swedish inland lakes with the North Sea near Gothenburg.  

The new mk 4 version incorporates several changes, including a nozzled propeller, reduced engine output, hybrid technology with a battery pack, an optimized bulb form and transom shape, and closed bridge wings.  

The main specifications of Kolland are: Ice class 1B bulker with two cargo holds; overall length 89 meters, length between perpendiculars 84.99 meters, beam 13.35 meters, maximum draft 6.24 meters; deadweight 5,100 tons, hold volume 206,000 cubic feet; main engine output 1,600 kW running on marine diesel oil.  

The company did not disclose financial terms of the delivery.

Erik Thun AB is a privately held shipping company headquartered in Lidköping, Sweden. Established in 1938, it operates a fleet of dry cargo vessels, tankers, and self-unloaders serving European trade routes. The company is part of the Thun Group, which also has interests in chartering and ship management. 

The shipyard in Westerbroek, the Netherlands, is part of Ferus Smit Shipyards B.V., a family-owned shipbuilding group with facilities in Westerbroek and Leer, Germany. The company specializes in building bulk carriers, tankers, and other cargo vessels for European and international operators.

All news