NX Shoji and Cosmo Oil Marketing to launch ship-to-ship biofuel supply in Tokyo Port

Cosmo Oil Marketing Co., Ltd., a group company of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd., announced its participation in the “ship-to-ship biofuel supply project for vessels at Tokyo Port,” led by NX Shoji Co., Ltd.

The project has been selected under the “Support Project for Commercialization of Decarbonized Fuel Utilization,” jointly promoted by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Tokyo Metropolitan Environmental Public Service Corporation.

The initiative will supply “B24,” a blended fuel combining A-type heavy oil and fatty acid methyl ester (FAME), to shipping users and participating companies operating from Tokyo Port. Supply is scheduled to begin this autumn. Cosmo Oil Marketing will provide the A-type heavy oil, while NX Shoji will mix it with biofuel and distribute the blended product to Cosmo Oil Marketing’s shipping customers.

According to the companies, the project is conducted with the support of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and aims to advance the commercial use of biofuels in vehicles and vessels, while contributing to the “Zero Emission Tokyo” initiative.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japanese corporation headquartered in Tokyo, functioning as a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in petroleum refining, distribution, and energy-related businesses. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Cosmo Oil Marketing Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. It operates as the group’s marketing and sales arm, handling fuel distribution, sales channels, and related commercial operations across Japan.

NX Shoji Co., Ltd. is a Japanese corporation and a subsidiary of Nippon Express Holdings, Inc. The company is engaged in trading, procurement, and energy-related businesses, including initiatives in fuel supply for the shipping industry.