  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JNPA and PSA Mumbai extend BMCT concession agreement

2025 September 8   17:18

ports

JNPA and PSA Mumbai extend BMCT concession agreement

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and PSA Mumbai, a subsidiary of PSA International, have signed a supplementary agreement to extend the BMCT concession period.  

According to the announcement, the BMCT project represents foreign direct investment of USD 1.3 billion under the public-private partnership model, which is described as the largest FDI of its kind in India’s port sector and the highest investment from Singapore in India to date. 

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is a government-owned port authority in India, operating the Jawaharlal Nehru Port located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of the Government of India. 

PSA Mumbai, also known as Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), is a container terminal operator in India and a subsidiary of PSA International. It manages terminal operations within Jawaharlal Nehru Port.  

PSA International is a Singapore-based port group owned by Temasek Holdings. The company manages container terminals worldwide across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.  

Visakha Port Private Limited (VPPL) is a privately operated terminal company in India. It runs bulk cargo operations at Visakhapatnam Port under concession agreements with the Government of India.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Expro sets offshore world record with heaviest casing string deployment

17:20

India blacklists 86 vessels over repeated seafarer abandonment cases

17:13

NX Shoji and Cosmo Oil Marketing to launch ship-to-ship biofuel supply in Tokyo Port

17:06

BS Offshore takes delivery of WINDEA Clausius, second TWIN X-STERN CSOV from Ulstein

17:01

Shipyard in Westerbroek launches bulk carrier Kolland for Erik Thun AB

16:59

ODeX partners with Hapag-Lloyd to launch digital shipping services in Cameroon and Congo

16:42

Ningbo Ocean Shipping to establish two Singapore subsidiaries for container vessel projects

16:30

Philippine Ports Authority cancels Zamboanga Port Passenger Terminal contract over prolonged delays

16:05

Spain sets limits on ports and airspace for Israel-bound logistics

16:03

IINO Lines delivers first dual-fuel VLEC for INEOS Europe AG

15:33

Vopak Terquimsa sells Barcelona terminal to Tradebe Port Services

15:10

HSBC models $2.1bn 2026 hit to COSCO and OOCL from new port-fee regime

14:20

Sanmar delivers Boğaçay-class tug MARS to Bulgaria’s Port Flot Burgas

14:03

India Meteorological Department issues a Fishermen’s Warning for vigorous monsoon conditions through 10 September

13:20

Mitsui to operate two ethane carriers of India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

13:02

HD Hyundai Heavy secures ₩409.5bn order for two container ships in Asia

12:53

MOL, HHI and SHI receive AiP for new LNG carriers with wind-assisted technology

12:09

Sarbananda Sonowal launches India’s first port-based green hydrogen project at VOC Port

11:08

World Shipping Council restores cargo inspection data

10:02

Royal Wagenborg says Thamesborg stable after grounding during Northwest Passage transit

09:00

K LINE unit and Havstjerne ANS to develop marine-based CO2 value chain in Norwegian North Sea

08:03

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders sign agreement to strengthen maritime industrial base

00:58

Bangladesh advances Matarbari deep-sea port

2025 September 7

16:02

Rystad Energy publishes definitive study on marine LNG well-to-tank emissions

15:38

EemsEnergyTerminal reports record amount of LNG for June-Aug, 2025

14:47

Stena Line awarded contract to continue operation of the Gdynia – Karlskrona route

14:21

USCG seizes 40,000 pounds of cocaine through Operation Pacific Viper

12:18

Port Authority of New York / New Jersey reports facility volumes for July 2025

10:06

Hong Kong's C&SD releases port cargo, containers and vessel arrivals statistics for 2Q, 2025

2025 September 6

16:10

Dominican Navy commissions its second 85-foot Metal Shark Near Coastal Patrol Vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news