JNPA and PSA Mumbai extend BMCT concession agreement

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and PSA Mumbai, a subsidiary of PSA International, have signed a supplementary agreement to extend the BMCT concession period.

According to the announcement, the BMCT project represents foreign direct investment of USD 1.3 billion under the public-private partnership model, which is described as the largest FDI of its kind in India’s port sector and the highest investment from Singapore in India to date.

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is a government-owned port authority in India, operating the Jawaharlal Nehru Port located in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways of the Government of India.

PSA Mumbai, also known as Bharat Mumbai Container Terminals (BMCT), is a container terminal operator in India and a subsidiary of PSA International. It manages terminal operations within Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

PSA International is a Singapore-based port group owned by Temasek Holdings. The company manages container terminals worldwide across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East.

