2025 September 9   06:39

DP World named future operator for the Port of Montreal’s container terminal

The Montreal Port Authority has named DP World in Canada to design, build and operate the land-side components of the Port of Montreal’s planned Contrecœur container terminal, signing a Joint Development Agreement on September 4 and announcing it on September 8.

The hybrid delivery model assigns in-water works to the Port Authority and the terminal yard, buildings, utilities and rail connection to DP World, which will operate and maintain the facility for 40 years once land works begin.

The Port Authority targets 1.15 million TEUs of additional annual capacity and entry into service in 2030, with site preparation slated to start in 2025 (subject to final approvals), in-water works in 2026 and land-side construction in 2027.

The project would deliver two berths, an intermodal rail yard linked to the mainline network, a truck gate and support infrastructure, and is expected to generate roughly 8,000 construction jobs.

On September 4, the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans deemed the Port Authority’s permit application for in-water works complete, a procedural milestone the Port expects will be followed by a decision in the coming weeks. Environmental offsetting plans tied to approvals include habitat creation for fish and birds, bank-swallow and bat measures, and reforestation of about 40,000 trees and shrubs, including 22,000 planted in 2024.

Public funding already committed includes up to C$300 million in long-term financing from the Canada Infrastructure Bank, a federal contribution of up to C$150 million under the National Trade Corridors Fund, and C$130 million from the Government of Quebec.

DP World’s participation would make Contrecœur its sixth Canadian port facility, joining Vancouver, Fraser Surrey, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Saint John. 

DP World is one of the world’s largest container terminal operators with assets across six continents.  

Montreal Port Authority is an operator of Eastern Canada’s largest container port.  

