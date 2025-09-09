LR introduces Fire notation for container ship safety

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has launched Fire (C, Risk), a new risk-based notation developed to enhance the assessment of fire safety arrangements on board container ships.

The notation is accompanied by guidance to support shipowners, designers, and operators in selecting appropriate mitigations based on the specific fire risk profile of a vessel.

Introduced in the July 2025 update to LR’s Rules and Regulations for the Classification of Ships, it is the first notation applying the LR ShipRight Risk Based Certification (RBC) methodology to container ship fire safety.

This framework is designed to identify and validate tailored safety enhancements from the design phase through to operational deployment.

According to LR, the Fire (C, Risk) notation also aligns with the RBC framework to support the organisation’s broader objectives on innovation, adoption of new technology, digitalisation, and data-driven design verification.

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is an international technical and business services organisation and a leading classification society, providing independent assurance and risk management services to the maritime industry and other sectors.