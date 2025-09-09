Van Oord completes 109 cable installations at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

Van Oord has completed the laying, burial, termination and testing of 109 array cables at the Sofia Offshore Wind Farm in the North Sea, according to the company's release.

The project marked the first operational deployment of the cable-laying vessel Calypso, designed for offshore wind projects and equipped with new sustainable technologies.

Following cable-laying operations, the Dig-It trencher, deployed from the vessel Subsea Viking, buried more than 360 kilometres of cables.

Termination and testing were carried out from several walk-to-work vessels by tower teams.

Van Oord was contracted for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of foundations and array cables at Sofia.

The wind farm, located 195 kilometres from the UK’s North East coast, will have a capacity of 1.4 GW and is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

Van Oord is a privately held international marine contractor headquartered in the Netherlands. The company operates in dredging, marine engineering, and offshore energy, with a focus on complex projects in coastal and offshore environments.

Calypso is a purpose-built cable-laying vessel owned and operated by Van Oord. It is designed to install submarine cables for offshore wind farms worldwide and is equipped with technologies aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Subsea Viking is an offshore support vessel used in subsea construction and trenching operations. It is deployed in various marine projects that require installation and burial of subsea infrastructure.