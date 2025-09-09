CMA CGM to start MAESTRALE short-sea service linking Albania, Croatia, Italy and Malta

CMA CGM announced the launch of MAESTRALE, a new short-sea service operated by its Short Sea Lines Division.

The weekly service will begin in Week 40, starting from Malta on October 5, 2025.

The MAESTRALE route will provide direct maritime connections between Malta, Albania, Croatia and Italy.

The rotation will include Malta, Durres, Rijeka, Salerno and back to Malta.

The service will operate with two vessels on a weekly frequency.

CMA CGM S.A. is a French multinational shipping and logistics group headquartered in Marseille. It operates container shipping, inland transport, air cargo, logistics, and port terminal activities.