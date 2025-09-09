BMT presents MODUS uncrewed ship concept

BMT unveiled its Modular Uncrewed Ship concept, MODUS, at DSEI 2025. The project is positioned as a response to increasing global demand for medium and large uncrewed surface vessels and to signals from the Royal Navy and international markets.

The MODUS concept, described by the company as “not just one design,” proposes a modular family of vessels that can be adapted to specific operational requirements. BMT has developed pre-concept designs for a medium uncrewed surface vessel of 40 metres and a large version of 75 metres. Potential use cases include offshore survey, seabed warfare and anti-submarine warfare.

According to the company, the approach draws on more than six years of research. It follows the Highly Autonomous Warship Technology (HAWT) programme, completed in 2021, which focused on autonomous technologies, lean crewing and digital automation.

The Large Uncrewed Surface Vessel (LUSV) initiative, presented at DSEI in 2023, further explored the role of scalable uncrewed vessels.

The company underlined that MODUS is currently a research and development concept. It is designed to incorporate UK shipbuilding capability and supply chain strengths, and according to BMT, it could be scaled for future missions beyond naval operations, such as hydrographic survey, asset inspection, environmental monitoring and logistics.

BMT is a UK-based international design, engineering and risk management consultancy operating as a limited company. It provides services across the maritime, defence, energy and transport sectors, including naval architecture, autonomous systems development and applied research.

Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) is a biennial defence and security trade exhibition held in London. It is organised by Clarion Defence and Security, part of Clarion Events Ltd. The exhibition serves as a platform for governments, armed forces, industry representatives and researchers to present and discuss defence technologies, systems and services.