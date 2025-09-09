  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BMT presents MODUS uncrewed ship concept

2025 September 9   11:40

shipbuilding

BMT presents MODUS uncrewed ship concept

BMT unveiled its Modular Uncrewed Ship concept, MODUS, at DSEI 2025. The project is positioned as a response to increasing global demand for medium and large uncrewed surface vessels and to signals from the Royal Navy and international markets.  

The MODUS concept, described by the company as “not just one design,” proposes a modular family of vessels that can be adapted to specific operational requirements. BMT has developed pre-concept designs for a medium uncrewed surface vessel of 40 metres and a large version of 75 metres. Potential use cases include offshore survey, seabed warfare and anti-submarine warfare.  

According to the company, the approach draws on more than six years of research. It follows the Highly Autonomous Warship Technology (HAWT) programme, completed in 2021, which focused on autonomous technologies, lean crewing and digital automation.

The Large Uncrewed Surface Vessel (LUSV) initiative, presented at DSEI in 2023, further explored the role of scalable uncrewed vessels.  

The company underlined that MODUS is currently a research and development concept. It is designed to incorporate UK shipbuilding capability and supply chain strengths, and according to BMT, it could be scaled for future missions beyond naval operations, such as hydrographic survey, asset inspection, environmental monitoring and logistics. 

BMT is a UK-based international design, engineering and risk management consultancy operating as a limited company. It provides services across the maritime, defence, energy and transport sectors, including naval architecture, autonomous systems development and applied research.

Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) is a biennial defence and security trade exhibition held in London. It is organised by Clarion Defence and Security, part of Clarion Events Ltd. The exhibition serves as a platform for governments, armed forces, industry representatives and researchers to present and discuss defence technologies, systems and services.

Topics:

autonomous shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

11:14

HII introduces AI-enabled ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels powered by Odyssey

10:47

Marine insurance premiums rise 1.5% to USD 39.92 billion, says IUMI

08:27

CMA CGM to start MAESTRALE short-sea service linking Albania, Croatia, Italy and Malta

07:01

Van Oord completes 109 cable installations at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

06:54

LR introduces Fire notation for container ship safety

06:46

Royal Caribbean begins construction of fourth Icon Class ship at Meyer Turku

06:39

DP World named future operator for the Port of Montreal’s container terminal

2025 September 8

18:00

Expro sets offshore world record with heaviest casing string deployment

17:20

India blacklists 86 vessels over repeated seafarer abandonment cases

17:18

JNPA and PSA Mumbai extend BMCT concession agreement

17:13

NX Shoji and Cosmo Oil Marketing to launch ship-to-ship biofuel supply in Tokyo Port

17:06

BS Offshore takes delivery of WINDEA Clausius, second TWIN X-STERN CSOV from Ulstein

17:01

Shipyard in Westerbroek launches bulk carrier Kolland for Erik Thun AB

16:59

ODeX partners with Hapag-Lloyd to launch digital shipping services in Cameroon and Congo

16:42

Ningbo Ocean Shipping to establish two Singapore subsidiaries for container vessel projects

16:30

Philippine Ports Authority cancels Zamboanga Port Passenger Terminal contract over prolonged delays

16:05

Spain sets limits on ports and airspace for Israel-bound logistics

16:03

IINO Lines delivers first dual-fuel VLEC for INEOS Europe AG

15:33

Vopak Terquimsa sells Barcelona terminal to Tradebe Port Services

15:10

HSBC models $2.1bn 2026 hit to COSCO and OOCL from new port-fee regime

14:20

Sanmar delivers Boğaçay-class tug MARS to Bulgaria’s Port Flot Burgas

14:03

India Meteorological Department issues a Fishermen’s Warning for vigorous monsoon conditions through 10 September

13:20

Mitsui to operate two ethane carriers of India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

13:02

HD Hyundai Heavy secures ₩409.5bn order for two container ships in Asia

12:53

MOL, HHI and SHI receive AiP for new LNG carriers with wind-assisted technology

12:09

Sarbananda Sonowal launches India’s first port-based green hydrogen project at VOC Port

11:08

World Shipping Council restores cargo inspection data

10:02

Royal Wagenborg says Thamesborg stable after grounding during Northwest Passage transit

09:00

K LINE unit and Havstjerne ANS to develop marine-based CO2 value chain in Norwegian North Sea

08:03

Austal USA and Master Boat Builders sign agreement to strengthen maritime industrial base

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news