HJ Shipbuilding & Constr signs 640.8 bln won contract with undisclosed client

HJ Shipbuilding & Constr has signed a contract valued at 640.8 billion won, equivalent to about 500 million US dollars, with an unnamed client.

The agreement was concluded on September 2, 2025.

The company did not disclose the nature of the contract or the identity of the client.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction Co., Ltd. is a South Korea-based corporation engaged in the design, construction, and repair of ships. The company operates shipyards and related facilities and is incorporated under South Korean law.