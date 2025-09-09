  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maersk ends participation in new Brazex service

2025 September 9   12:07

Maersk

Maersk ends participation in new Brazex service

Maersk announced it will terminate its participation in the New Brazex service as part of efforts to adjust its network. The company specified that the last southbound voyage will be the M/V CMA BERLIOZ 540S, or a substitute vessel, departing from Veracruz on October 2, 2025.

The last northbound voyage will be the M/V CMA BERLIOZ 544N, or a substitute vessel, departing from Paranagua on November 1, 2025.  

According to Maersk, cargo to and from Salvador will be redirected: import shipments will be handled via Suape, while exports will be connected through UCLA via the company’s cabotage network.

Other cargo previously transported on New Brazex will be reassigned to the UCLA and Gulfex services. 

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Maersk) is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company, organized as a publicly traded joint-stock company. It provides container shipping and supply chain services worldwide.  

CMA CGM S.A. is a French privately held company operating container shipping and logistics services. It owns and manages the CMA BERLIOZ vessel mentioned in the New Brazex schedule.

Topics:

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

SunStone delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions, completing Infinity-class series

17:00

bound4blue secures first LPG carrier deal with BWEK for 24-metre eSAIL

16:37

Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for Irving Shipbuilding River Class Destroyer program

16:13

Europe’s сontainer port landscape shifts after 2025 carrier alliance reshuffle

15:29

U.S. container imports hit 2.52 million TEUs in August, up 1.6% year on year

14:50

TMC to supply compressed air system for Cadeler’s Wind Ace at COSCO shipyard

14:39

Stena Line to acquire Terrabalt operations in Liepaja port

14:21

HJ Shipbuilding & Constr signs 640.8 bln won contract with undisclosed client

13:33

PIL launches Korea China Indonesia Service

13:03

Damen to deliver 24 vessels to Serco under UK Royal Navy contract

12:50

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and Samsung Heavy Industries secure first AiP for MSR-powered LNG carrier

11:40

BMT presents MODUS uncrewed ship concept

11:14

HII introduces AI-enabled ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels powered by Odyssey

10:47

Marine insurance premiums rise 1.5% to USD 39.92 billion, says IUMI

08:27

CMA CGM to start MAESTRALE short-sea service linking Albania, Croatia, Italy and Malta

07:01

Van Oord completes 109 cable installations at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

06:54

LR introduces Fire notation for container ship safety

06:46

Royal Caribbean begins construction of fourth Icon Class ship at Meyer Turku

06:39

DP World named future operator for the Port of Montreal’s container terminal

2025 September 8

18:00

Expro sets offshore world record with heaviest casing string deployment

17:20

India blacklists 86 vessels over repeated seafarer abandonment cases

17:18

JNPA and PSA Mumbai extend BMCT concession agreement

17:13

NX Shoji and Cosmo Oil Marketing to launch ship-to-ship biofuel supply in Tokyo Port

17:06

BS Offshore takes delivery of WINDEA Clausius, second TWIN X-STERN CSOV from Ulstein

17:01

Shipyard in Westerbroek launches bulk carrier Kolland for Erik Thun AB

16:59

ODeX partners with Hapag-Lloyd to launch digital shipping services in Cameroon and Congo

16:42

Ningbo Ocean Shipping to establish two Singapore subsidiaries for container vessel projects

16:30

Philippine Ports Authority cancels Zamboanga Port Passenger Terminal contract over prolonged delays

16:05

Spain sets limits on ports and airspace for Israel-bound logistics

16:03

IINO Lines delivers first dual-fuel VLEC for INEOS Europe AG

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news