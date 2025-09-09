Maersk ends participation in new Brazex service

Maersk announced it will terminate its participation in the New Brazex service as part of efforts to adjust its network. The company specified that the last southbound voyage will be the M/V CMA BERLIOZ 540S, or a substitute vessel, departing from Veracruz on October 2, 2025.

The last northbound voyage will be the M/V CMA BERLIOZ 544N, or a substitute vessel, departing from Paranagua on November 1, 2025.

According to Maersk, cargo to and from Salvador will be redirected: import shipments will be handled via Suape, while exports will be connected through UCLA via the company’s cabotage network.

Other cargo previously transported on New Brazex will be reassigned to the UCLA and Gulfex services.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Maersk) is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company, organized as a publicly traded joint-stock company. It provides container shipping and supply chain services worldwide.

CMA CGM S.A. is a French privately held company operating container shipping and logistics services. It owns and manages the CMA BERLIOZ vessel mentioned in the New Brazex schedule.