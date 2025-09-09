Damen to deliver 24 vessels to Serco under UK Royal Navy contract

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract with Serco for the delivery of 24 vessels of various types, according to the company's release.

Serco was recently awarded a ten-year contract with the UK Royal Navy to provide maritime services at His Majesty’s Naval Bases Clyde, Devonport and Portsmouth under the Defence Maritime Service Next Generation Vessel Replacement Project (DMS NG VRP).

As part of this agreement, Serco will support the Royal Navy’s vessel replacement programme, with Damen acting as subcontractor. The 24 Damen vessels include ASD Tugs, RSD Tugs, pilot boats, barges and crane barges. They will replace ageing vessels in the navy’s auxiliary fleet.

The delivery is scheduled to begin in 2027 and conclude in 2028, after which Damen will provide ongoing service support through its UK Service Hub.

Serco, as the prime contractor, is responsible for towage, passenger transfer, barge and tank cleaning, and other essential harbour movements. The company has provided services to the Royal Navy for more than two decades and collaborated with Damen previously, including a 2007 contract for 29 vessels under the Future Provision of Maritime Services programme.

Damen Shipyards Group is a privately held Dutch shipbuilding company headquartered in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. The group operates more than 35 shipyards, repair yards and related companies worldwide, producing a broad range of commercial and military vessels.

Serco Group plc is a publicly listed British outsourcing company headquartered in Hook, Hampshire, United Kingdom. It provides services to governments and other organizations across defence, transport, health, justice, and immigration sectors.

The Royal Navy is the United Kingdom’s naval warfare force and one of the five branches of the British Armed Forces. It operates under the authority of the Ministry of Defence and is responsible for the defence of UK interests at sea.