2025 September 9   13:33

PIL launches Korea China Indonesia Service

Pacific International Lines (PIL) announced the launch of a new weekly Korea China Indonesia (KCI) Service to expand its presence in East Asia and Indonesia.

The service, starting from Busan on 13 October 2025, will connect Korea, Central China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.  

According to PIL, the KCI Service follows the recent introduction of the North China Indonesia (NCI) Service and is intended to enhance connectivity across the region.  

“Asia will continue to play a pivotal role in international trade,” said Ms Rita Wong, General Manager, Intra-Asia Services, PIL.

“The new KCI Service is strategically designed to support our customers in meeting growing demand in Asia for all cargoes. By improving transit times and increasing our competitive solutions within Southeast Asia as well as to the rest of our global network, we are committed to strengthening our connections with Asia’s numerous ports, delivering enhanced services and value to our customers.”  

The KCI Service will cover the following ports: Busan, Incheon, Shanghai, Ningbo, Jakarta, Semarang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Busan.

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is a privately owned container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. Established in 1967, it has grown into one of the largest carriers in Asia, with a fleet operating services connecting Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company provides containerized shipping, logistics, and related maritime services.

