  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Stena Line to acquire Terrabalt operations in Liepaja port

2025 September 9   14:39

ports

Stena Line to acquire Terrabalt operations in Liepaja port

Stena Line announced it will acquire all shares in the Latvian port operator Terrabalt, which runs the RoRo, bulk and general cargo terminal in Liepaja, Latvia’s third-largest port.

The Liepaja port is part of the Liepāja Special Economic Zone, a free trade zone established in 1997 that includes the port, an industrial area, and an airport.  

Stena Line currently operates the Liepaja–Travemünde route with two vessels. Its Baltic Sea network also includes the Ventspils–Nynäshamn route with two vessels, the Gdynia–Karlskrona route with three vessels, and the Trelleborg–Rostock route with Sweden’s only two ferries equipped with rail capacity. The company also owns the port operations in Ventspils, Latvia’s second-largest port, since May 2023 and holds a majority stake in KBP (Karlskrona Baltic Port).  

“Our investment in Liepaja means that we continue to be a long-term partner to Latvia and contribute to the further development of the country’s competitiveness and growth. We believe in a prosperous future for the Baltic Sea region, where investments in infrastructure and increased cooperation between the countries are key to strengthening trade and resilience throughout the region,” said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line.  

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Latvian competition authority and other institutions. Until approval, the current owners will continue to operate the terminals. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. 

Stena Line is a private limited liability company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is part of the family-owned Stena AB Group and operates ferry and port services across Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.  

Terrabalt is a Latvian-registered port operator based in Liepaja, Latvia. The company manages cargo handling and terminal operations within the Liepaja port area.

Topics:

Stena Line

Port of Liepaja

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

SunStone delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions, completing Infinity-class series

17:00

bound4blue secures first LPG carrier deal with BWEK for 24-metre eSAIL

16:37

Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for Irving Shipbuilding River Class Destroyer program

16:13

Europe’s сontainer port landscape shifts after 2025 carrier alliance reshuffle

15:29

U.S. container imports hit 2.52 million TEUs in August, up 1.6% year on year

14:50

TMC to supply compressed air system for Cadeler’s Wind Ace at COSCO shipyard

14:21

HJ Shipbuilding & Constr signs 640.8 bln won contract with undisclosed client

13:33

PIL launches Korea China Indonesia Service

13:03

Damen to deliver 24 vessels to Serco under UK Royal Navy contract

12:50

Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute and Samsung Heavy Industries secure first AiP for MSR-powered LNG carrier

12:07

Maersk ends participation in new Brazex service

11:40

BMT presents MODUS uncrewed ship concept

11:14

HII introduces AI-enabled ROMULUS unmanned surface vessels powered by Odyssey

10:47

Marine insurance premiums rise 1.5% to USD 39.92 billion, says IUMI

08:27

CMA CGM to start MAESTRALE short-sea service linking Albania, Croatia, Italy and Malta

07:01

Van Oord completes 109 cable installations at Sofia Offshore Wind Farm

06:54

LR introduces Fire notation for container ship safety

06:46

Royal Caribbean begins construction of fourth Icon Class ship at Meyer Turku

06:39

DP World named future operator for the Port of Montreal’s container terminal

2025 September 8

18:00

Expro sets offshore world record with heaviest casing string deployment

17:20

India blacklists 86 vessels over repeated seafarer abandonment cases

17:18

JNPA and PSA Mumbai extend BMCT concession agreement

17:13

NX Shoji and Cosmo Oil Marketing to launch ship-to-ship biofuel supply in Tokyo Port

17:06

BS Offshore takes delivery of WINDEA Clausius, second TWIN X-STERN CSOV from Ulstein

17:01

Shipyard in Westerbroek launches bulk carrier Kolland for Erik Thun AB

16:59

ODeX partners with Hapag-Lloyd to launch digital shipping services in Cameroon and Congo

16:42

Ningbo Ocean Shipping to establish two Singapore subsidiaries for container vessel projects

16:30

Philippine Ports Authority cancels Zamboanga Port Passenger Terminal contract over prolonged delays

16:05

Spain sets limits on ports and airspace for Israel-bound logistics

16:03

IINO Lines delivers first dual-fuel VLEC for INEOS Europe AG

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news