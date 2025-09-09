  1. Home
2025 September 9   14:50

TMC to supply compressed air system for Cadeler’s Wind Ace at COSCO shipyard

COSCO Heavy Industries has ordered a marine compressed air system from TMC Compressors (TMC) for the Wind Ace, a jack-up offshore wind farm installation vessel under construction for Cadeler, according to TMC's release. 

Under the contract, TMC will supply a complete system based on its Smart Air compressors, including control and service air compressors. The company did not disclose the contract value.  

According to TMC, Smart Air compressors use frequency-controlled technology that adjusts motor speed to match the vessel’s compressed air consumption.

“Our Smart Air compressors offer up to 40 percent energy saving compared to conventional compressors. For a vessel of this size, this translates to significant savings on costs, energy consumption and emissions to air,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC’s director of sales and business development.  

The Wind Ace, an A-class newbuild, is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026. The vessel can switch between foundation installation and wind turbine generator installation. It is being built at COSCO Heavy Industries’ yard in Quidong, China.  

The A-class design includes 5,600 square meters of deck space, a payload of more than 17,600 tons and a main crane capacity yet to be announced. Wind Ace will be able to transport and install seven 15MW turbine sets per load or six 2XL monopile foundations, reducing the number of project transits.  

COSCO Heavy Industries is a Chinese shipbuilding company and part of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, a state-owned conglomerate engaged in shipping and logistics. The company builds a wide range of vessels, including offshore units and specialized ships.  

TMC Compressors is a Norwegian company headquartered in Oslo that develops and manufactures marine compressor systems. It operates internationally and focuses exclusively on offshore and marine applications.  

Cadeler is a Danish public limited company providing services for offshore wind farm construction, operations, and maintenance.

