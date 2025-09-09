SunStone delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions, completing Infinity-class series

SunStone Maritime Group delivered the expedition cruise vessel Douglas Mawson to long-term charterer Aurora Expeditions at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Haimen, marking the seventh and final ship in SunStone’s first Infinity-class newbuild series.

The handover gives Aurora Expeditions a third Infinity-class ship alongside Greg Mortimer (2019) and Sylvia Earle (2022).

SunStone said the 104.4-meter ship (beam 18.4 m; draft 5.3 m) is Polar Class 6 and Ice Class 1A, with Safe Return to Port capability, “virtual anchoring” (dynamic positioning) and zero-speed stabilizers.

Designed around Ulstein’s X-BOW, the vessel is specified for 170 passengers and 102 crew. Interiors were led by Tomas Tillberg Design USA with outfitting by Finland’s Makinen; CMHI Haimen built the ship and Ulstein provided the design.

“We are very pleased with the performance of our Infinity Class… Congratulations to Aurora Expeditions on their third Infinity,” said SunStone CEO Carsten Lund.

Aurora plans a December 2025 start, beginning with a shakedown along Tasmania’s coast from Hobart before the inaugural “Mawson’s Antarctica” season tracing the explorer’s East Antarctica routes, followed by a full 2025/26 Antarctic program including the “Epic Antarctica: Crossing the 7th Continent.”

For commercial operations, Aurora markets capacity of up to 154 guests (and 130 on expedition itineraries) depending on voyage type.

SunStone Maritime Group A/S is a tonnage provider to the expedition cruise segment and describes itself as the world’s largest in that niche.

Aurora Expeditions, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sydney, focuses on small-ship expedition cruising and markets itineraries emphasizing remote-area operations.