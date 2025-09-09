Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for Irving Shipbuilding River Class Destroyer program

Kongsberg Maritime has secured contracts with Irving Shipbuilding Inc. to supply Fixed Built Propellers for the River Class Destroyer program of the Royal Canadian Navy, according to the company's release.

The deal is part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy, which aims to replace the existing Halifax-class ships.

According to the company, twin Fixed Built Propellers will be provided for each of the first three ships in the program. Deliveries are scheduled to start in 2028. The overall program foresees 15 ships, with deliveries extending into the 2040s.

In 2023, Kongsberg Maritime also signed contracts with Irving Shipbuilding Inc. for other technologies for the River Class Destroyer program, including non-retractable fin stabilisers, steering gear and rudders, replenishment at sea moveable high point, and a technical documentation package.

Kongsberg Maritime AS is a Norwegian company and a subsidiary of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace). It develops and manufactures maritime automation, propulsion, and technology systems for naval and commercial vessels worldwide.

Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a Canadian shipbuilding company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It is part of the J.D. Irving Group of Companies and is the prime contractor for the construction of combat vessels under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

Royal Canadian Navy is the maritime branch of the Canadian Armed Forces. It operates naval forces for Canada’s defense and international obligations under the authority of the Department of National Defence and the Government of Canada.