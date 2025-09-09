bound4blue secures first LPG carrier deal with BWEK for 24-metre eSAIL

BW Epic Kosan (BWEK) has signed an agreement with bound4blue for the installation of a 24-metre eSAIL® suction sail on the LPG carrier Helena Kosan, built in 2007, according to the company's release.

The deal marks bound4blue’s first contract in the LPG segment and its first agreement with BWEK, an affiliate of BW Group.

The autonomous wind propulsion system is scheduled to be installed in 2026, following preparatory work during a dry docking in 2025.

The company stated that the eSAIL® technology allows installation without explosion-proof certification, as its design places the maintenance door above the deck and outside hazardous areas.

“This means non-explosion proof units can be installed easily on a vessel such as an LPG carrier, or any other tanker, negating the need for more costly, complex ATEX-proof solutions,” said José Miguel Bermúdez, CEO and co-founder of bound4blue. He added that the system’s compact size and propulsive efficiency make it suitable for the tanker and LPG market.

The DNV Type Approved eSAIL® works by drawing air across an aerodynamic surface to generate lift up to seven times greater than rigid sails of the same size, according to the company. This is intended to reduce fuel use and emissions while supporting compliance with regulations such as EU ETS, CII, FuelEU Maritime and the proposed IMO GFI framework.

The company expects to benefit from the eSAIL® system on Helena Kosan starting in 2026.

bound4blue is a privately held Spanish company founded in 2014. It develops automated wind-assisted propulsion systems for ships, including its proprietary eSAIL® technology. The company is headquartered in Cantabria, Spain, with additional offices in Barcelona and Singapore.

BW Epic Kosan Ltd. (BWEK) is a Singapore-based company that owns and operates a fleet of around 50 smaller gas carriers. Its vessels transport liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemicals and other specialty gases worldwide. BWEK maintains offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Manila and Tokyo.

BW Group is a global maritime company headquartered in Singapore. It manages a diversified fleet in shipping, floating gas infrastructure and offshore energy production. BW Group has several affiliated entities across tanker, gas, and offshore segments.