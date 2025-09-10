  1. Home
2025 September 10   01:14

shipping

Panama Canal to introduce risk-based vessel inspections from 1 October

The Panama Canal will implement a “New Risk-Based Vessel Inspection Model” from 1 October. From that date, vessels entering the Canal’s jurisdictional waters will receive a physical inspection by a Canal Admeasurer that is valid for one year, as currently practiced, according to GAC Panama.

After the initial inspection, vessels may qualify for digital inspections on subsequent Canal calls if all of the following conditions are met: the vessel holds a valid inspection for the intended operation; all visit information is submitted completely and on time; the Naval Inspection Checklist is fully and timely submitted reflecting current vessel conditions; vessel documentation is up-to-date in the system; and the vessel’s risk level evaluation indicates no high-risk factors.

All required inspection information must be submitted via the Panama Maritime Single Window (VUMPA) through the vessel’s shipping agency.

A familiarization period will run until 31 December 2025. From 1 January 2026, compliance with the required documentation and information will be mandatory.

Whether inspections are conducted physically or digitally, pilot transfer arrangements must be fully prepared and operational upon arrival for inspection. 

Panama Canal

