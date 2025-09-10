LR and HD Hyundai Mipo launch joint project for 22K CBM LNG bunkering vessel

Lloyd’s Register (LR) and HD Hyundai Mipo (HMD) have launched a Joint Development Project to design a 22,000 CBM class LNG bunkering vessel, according to LR's release.

The project was formally recognised with an Approval in Principle (AiP) ceremony at Gastech 2025 in Milan. According to the partners, the initiative is intended to deliver a vessel that is safe, commercially viable and compliant with international regulations.

The design responds to rising demand for larger bunkering vessels, which is driven by stricter environmental rules and decarbonisation strategies.

The 22K design increases delivery capacity, potentially reducing bunkering time and frequency while lowering operator costs.

At the same time, the larger size could face operational restrictions at some ports, requiring specific design considerations.

LR will carry out a full drawing appraisal and issue the AiP under its classification rules and international standards. The vessel will be optimised for cost-efficiency, operational safety and future compliance.

Sung-gu Park, LR’s North East Asia President, said: “This collaboration demonstrates a joint effort to support the roll-out of the LNG bunkering supply chain. By integrating technical development with regulatory standards, we can deliver safely, adequate volumes of LNG to ensure supply at scale for the growing LNG fuelled fleet.”

Lee Dong-jin, Executive Vice President / Head of Initial Design Division & Detailed Design Division at HD Hyundai Mipo, said: “LNG as an alternative fuel is attracting attention, and we realise that the demand for LNG bunkering vessels is increasing, with the rise of LNG-fuelled vessels. With this AIP from LR, we are able to expand our LNG bunkering vessel portfolio and position ourselves as a leader in the fast-growing LNG bunkering market.”

Lloyd’s Register (LR) is a UK-based professional services company and classification society providing inspection, certification, and technical consultancy to the maritime and offshore industries.

HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) is a South Korea–based shipbuilding company, part of HD Hyundai Group. It specialises in building medium-sized ships, including product carriers, bulk carriers, and gas carriers.