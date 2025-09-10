  1. Home
2025 September 10   09:14

shipbuilding

MOL, HD KSOE, and HHI secure AiP from Lloyd's Register for floating ammonia cracker unit

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE), and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) announced on September 10, 2025, that Lloyd's Register granted Approval in Principle (AiP) for a Floating Ammonia Cracker Unit (FACU) jointly developed by the companies for onshore hydrogen supply.  

FACU enables direct hydrogen supply from offshore to onshore by equipping vessels with technology that thermally decomposes ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen.

According to the companies, the solution provides hydrogen supply to onshore areas where construction of facilities is difficult by receiving ammonia, cracking it onboard, and delivering hydrogen.  

MOL was responsible for end user specification, essential specification, and market demand analysis; HD KSOE for ammonia supply system design and integration feasibility; HHI for conceptual design; Lloyd's Register for technical evaluation and review; KBR for ammonia cracking process and module design; and Amogy for ammonia cracking catalyst performance evaluation. 

Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (KBR) collaborated on the ammonia cracking process and module design, with a single-train capacity of 1,000 tons per day hydrogen supply based on its H2ACT® technology.

The three companies have finalized the conceptual design, including process layout and general arrangement.

The presentation ceremony was held on September 9 at the Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) is a publicly traded Japanese shipping company incorporated under the Companies Act of Japan. It operates one of the world’s largest merchant fleets and engages in international shipping and logistics services.  

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (HD KSOE) is a South Korea-based holding company registered under Korean corporate law, specializing in shipbuilding and offshore engineering through its subsidiaries.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) is a South Korean corporation engaged in shipbuilding and heavy industries, operating as a core affiliate of HD Hyundai.  

