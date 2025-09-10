  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Wärtsilä to supply electric propulsion systems for Molslinjen ferries built by Incat Tasmania

2025 September 10   09:21

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä to supply electric propulsion systems for Molslinjen ferries built by Incat Tasmania

Technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to deliver an integrated electric propulsion system with waterjets for two high-speed catamaran ferries being built for Danish operator Molslinjen, according to the company's release.

The vessels are under construction at Incat Tasmania, with Wärtsilä providing the electric propulsion system, DC power conversion, energy management and automation systems, eight electric motors and waterjets, as well as the Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion control system.  

The eight electric waterjets are designed for low weight, shallow draft operation, safety, reliability, and efficiency.

According to Molslinjen CEO Kristian Durhuus, “With these electric ferries built by Incat and powered by Wärtsilä's electrification technology, we aim to remove thousands of tons of CO₂ emissions from Denmark’s climate footprint each year.”  

Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Corporation, said: “Our partnership with Molslinjen and Incat not only brings electric vessels to the Kattegat route, but also continues our joint commitment in accelerating the industry's path towards net-zero emissions shipping.”  

The two ferries will each measure 129 meters by 30.5 meters, carry up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars, and are expected to increase capacity on the Kattegat route by more than 25 percent. Delivery to Denmark is scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Wärtsilä equipment will be supplied to the yard beginning in 2026.  

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish publicly listed technology company headquartered in Helsinki. It provides technologies and lifecycle services for the marine and energy markets.  

Molslinjen A/S is a Danish ferry company operating domestic routes, including the Kattegat crossing between Jutland and Zealand.

Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd is an Australian shipbuilding company based in Hobart, Tasmania. It specialises in the design and construction of high-speed lightweight ferries.

Topics:

Incat

Wartsila

electric

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:33

Ports of Stockholm expands services at Stockholm Norvik Port

15:32

Pareto Securities says VLCC spot could cross $100,000/day in Q4

15:16

Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

15:10

Port of Thisvi invests in Konecranes electric crane to double capacity

15:07

TotalEnergies takes 10% stake in Rio Grande LNG Train

15:02

Seasystems and Stena Bulk sign cooperation deal on jettyless LNG technologies

15:01

Edison signs long-term LNG purchase deal with Shell from the United States

14:42

ABB and Blykalla extend partnership to maritime nuclear propulsion

14:04

Maher Terminals deploys Nokia Edge and private wireless to boost port operations

14:00

Navios Maritime Partners buys four containership resales for $460 million with five-year charters

13:32

Norse Ship Management selects NexusWave for digitalisation

13:02

Port of Long Beach halts Pier G after ZIM-chartered Mississippi drops about 67 containers

12:40

Global Maritime Forum report highlights readiness of methanol and ammonia for large-scale adoption, WinGD says

12:00

Svitzer launches first fully battery-powered tugboat in Denmark

11:30

Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

11:00

Port of Antwerp-Bruges adds new rail services to Switzerland, Germany and China

10:20

ABS grants approval in principle for MODEC and MOL offshore CO2 storage and injection unit

10:00

HD Hyundai secures 36 certifications and MOUs during Milan gas exhibition

09:43

Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

09:14

MOL, HD KSOE, and HHI secure AiP from Lloyd's Register for floating ammonia cracker unit

01:19

LR and HD Hyundai Mipo launch joint project for 22K CBM LNG bunkering vessel

01:14

Panama Canal to introduce risk-based vessel inspections from 1 October

2025 September 9

18:00

SunStone delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions, completing Infinity-class series

17:00

bound4blue secures first LPG carrier deal with BWEK for 24-metre eSAIL

16:37

Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for Irving Shipbuilding River Class Destroyer program

16:13

Europe’s сontainer port landscape shifts after 2025 carrier alliance reshuffle

15:29

U.S. container imports hit 2.52 million TEUs in August, up 1.6% year on year

14:50

TMC to supply compressed air system for Cadeler’s Wind Ace at COSCO shipyard

14:39

Stena Line to acquire Terrabalt operations in Liepaja port

14:21

HJ Shipbuilding & Constr signs 640.8 bln won contract with undisclosed client

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news