Wärtsilä to supply electric propulsion systems for Molslinjen ferries built by Incat Tasmania

Technology group Wärtsilä has been selected to deliver an integrated electric propulsion system with waterjets for two high-speed catamaran ferries being built for Danish operator Molslinjen, according to the company's release.

The vessels are under construction at Incat Tasmania, with Wärtsilä providing the electric propulsion system, DC power conversion, energy management and automation systems, eight electric motors and waterjets, as well as the Wärtsilä ProTouch propulsion control system.

The eight electric waterjets are designed for low weight, shallow draft operation, safety, reliability, and efficiency.

According to Molslinjen CEO Kristian Durhuus, “With these electric ferries built by Incat and powered by Wärtsilä's electrification technology, we aim to remove thousands of tons of CO₂ emissions from Denmark’s climate footprint each year.”

Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine and Executive Vice President of Wärtsilä Corporation, said: “Our partnership with Molslinjen and Incat not only brings electric vessels to the Kattegat route, but also continues our joint commitment in accelerating the industry's path towards net-zero emissions shipping.”

The two ferries will each measure 129 meters by 30.5 meters, carry up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars, and are expected to increase capacity on the Kattegat route by more than 25 percent. Delivery to Denmark is scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Wärtsilä equipment will be supplied to the yard beginning in 2026.

Wärtsilä Corporation is a Finnish publicly listed technology company headquartered in Helsinki. It provides technologies and lifecycle services for the marine and energy markets.

Molslinjen A/S is a Danish ferry company operating domestic routes, including the Kattegat crossing between Jutland and Zealand.

Incat Tasmania Pty Ltd is an Australian shipbuilding company based in Hobart, Tasmania. It specialises in the design and construction of high-speed lightweight ferries.