Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

Fukui Seisakusho Co., Ltd. and ClassNK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly consider ultra-high pressure safety relief valves intended for hydrogen dual-fuel engines, according to ClassNK's release.

The signing ceremony took place during the “Gastech 2025” exhibition in Milan, Italy, on 10 September 2025.

In 2023, both parties agreed to study the installation of safety relief valves for cargo tanks of liquefied hydrogen carriers on actual ships and signed an MOU at “Gastech 2023.”

Following that study, a type approval certificate for the PILOT-type low pressure safety relief valve (PSL-MD type) was issued this year.

Based on this result, the new MOU sets the framework for joint consideration of ultra-high pressure safety relief valves that meet technical requirements for hydrogen fuel supply systems, including resistance to hydrogen embrittlement and sealing performance.

Under the agreement, Fukui will develop RPS-type safety relief valves compatible with high pressure hydrogen dual-fuel engines, while ClassNK will review the valves in accordance with its rules when receiving type approval applications.

Fukui Seisakusho Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of safety valves, relief valves, and related equipment for industrial and marine applications. The company operates globally and supplies products to shipbuilders, power plants, and chemical facilities.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a non-profit classification society headquartered in Tokyo. It provides ship classification, certification, and technical services for the maritime industry, including rule development, inspections, and safety evaluations.