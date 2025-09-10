  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

2025 September 10   09:43

hydrogen

Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

Fukui Seisakusho Co., Ltd. and ClassNK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly consider ultra-high pressure safety relief valves intended for hydrogen dual-fuel engines, according to ClassNK's release.

The signing ceremony took place during the “Gastech 2025” exhibition in Milan, Italy, on 10 September 2025.  

In 2023, both parties agreed to study the installation of safety relief valves for cargo tanks of liquefied hydrogen carriers on actual ships and signed an MOU at “Gastech 2023.”

Following that study, a type approval certificate for the PILOT-type low pressure safety relief valve (PSL-MD type) was issued this year.  

Based on this result, the new MOU sets the framework for joint consideration of ultra-high pressure safety relief valves that meet technical requirements for hydrogen fuel supply systems, including resistance to hydrogen embrittlement and sealing performance.  

Under the agreement, Fukui will develop RPS-type safety relief valves compatible with high pressure hydrogen dual-fuel engines, while ClassNK will review the valves in accordance with its rules when receiving type approval applications. 

Fukui Seisakusho Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of safety valves, relief valves, and related equipment for industrial and marine applications. The company operates globally and supplies products to shipbuilders, power plants, and chemical facilities.

ClassNK (Nippon Kaiji Kyokai) is a non-profit classification society headquartered in Tokyo. It provides ship classification, certification, and technical services for the maritime industry, including rule development, inspections, and safety evaluations.

Topics:

hydrogen

ClassNK

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:33

Ports of Stockholm expands services at Stockholm Norvik Port

15:32

Pareto Securities says VLCC spot could cross $100,000/day in Q4

15:16

Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

15:10

Port of Thisvi invests in Konecranes electric crane to double capacity

15:07

TotalEnergies takes 10% stake in Rio Grande LNG Train

15:02

Seasystems and Stena Bulk sign cooperation deal on jettyless LNG technologies

15:01

Edison signs long-term LNG purchase deal with Shell from the United States

14:42

ABB and Blykalla extend partnership to maritime nuclear propulsion

14:04

Maher Terminals deploys Nokia Edge and private wireless to boost port operations

14:00

Navios Maritime Partners buys four containership resales for $460 million with five-year charters

13:32

Norse Ship Management selects NexusWave for digitalisation

13:02

Port of Long Beach halts Pier G after ZIM-chartered Mississippi drops about 67 containers

12:40

Global Maritime Forum report highlights readiness of methanol and ammonia for large-scale adoption, WinGD says

12:00

Svitzer launches first fully battery-powered tugboat in Denmark

11:30

Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

11:00

Port of Antwerp-Bruges adds new rail services to Switzerland, Germany and China

10:20

ABS grants approval in principle for MODEC and MOL offshore CO2 storage and injection unit

10:00

HD Hyundai secures 36 certifications and MOUs during Milan gas exhibition

09:21

Wärtsilä to supply electric propulsion systems for Molslinjen ferries built by Incat Tasmania

09:14

MOL, HD KSOE, and HHI secure AiP from Lloyd's Register for floating ammonia cracker unit

01:19

LR and HD Hyundai Mipo launch joint project for 22K CBM LNG bunkering vessel

01:14

Panama Canal to introduce risk-based vessel inspections from 1 October

2025 September 9

18:00

SunStone delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions, completing Infinity-class series

17:00

bound4blue secures first LPG carrier deal with BWEK for 24-metre eSAIL

16:37

Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for Irving Shipbuilding River Class Destroyer program

16:13

Europe’s сontainer port landscape shifts after 2025 carrier alliance reshuffle

15:29

U.S. container imports hit 2.52 million TEUs in August, up 1.6% year on year

14:50

TMC to supply compressed air system for Cadeler’s Wind Ace at COSCO shipyard

14:39

Stena Line to acquire Terrabalt operations in Liepaja port

14:21

HJ Shipbuilding & Constr signs 640.8 bln won contract with undisclosed client

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news