HD Hyundai secures 36 certifications and MOUs during Milan gas exhibition

2025 September 10   10:00

HD Hyundai is showcasing next-generation gas carriers equipped with eco-friendly and AI-based technologies at Gastech 2025, held in Milan, Italy, from September 9 to 12, according to the company's release.

Six affiliates — HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Samho, HD Hyundai Marine Solution, and HD Hyundai Electric — are participating in the exhibition.

Executive Vice Chairman Chung Kisun, along with executives and staff from Sales, R&D, and Engineering divisions, is presenting technologies to major shipping companies and classification societies.  

HD Hyundai plans to take part in 36 events during the exhibition, receiving certifications from classification societies and signing multiple memorandums of understanding with global partners.

The company will obtain an Approval in Principle (AIP) from classification societies, including DNV, for a gas carrier design that relocates the crew accommodation block to the forward section, increasing space for wind-assisted propulsion systems.  

The company will also be certified for AI-driven solutions aimed at improving fuel efficiency.

The American Bureau of Shipping will grant an AIP for VesselWise, which autonomously optimizes equipment operation.

HD Hyundai will receive a Product Design Assessment for its AI Cargo Handling Solution, designed to optimize boil-off gas use.  

An additional demonstration will focus on an AI safety control system to support shipboard fire response.

HD Hyundai will sign an MOU with Sweden-based Consilium to integrate the technology with existing fire detection systems. Another MOU will be signed with Lloyd’s Register for a joint project to convert an LPG carrier into an ammonia dual-fuel vessel. 

“HD Hyundai possesses optimal technologies that not only comply with environmental standards but also maximize vessel performance,” an HD Hyundai official said. “Through continuous investment and innovation, we will lead the era of carbon-neutral shipping.” 

HD Hyundai is a South Korea–based holding company with a focus on heavy industry, shipbuilding, offshore engineering, and related technology businesses.

