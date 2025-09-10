  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

2025 September 10   11:30

ammonia

Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

Luda Technology Group Limited announced that its subsidiary, Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited, has signed strategic cooperation agreements with China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Haiting (Nantong) Shipbuilding Company Limited, and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company Limited. The agreements cover research, development, and manufacturing of specialty-material flanges and pipe fittings for ammonia-fueled vessels.  

According to the company, the initiative is intended to support supply chain autonomy and the transformation of China’s shipbuilding industry toward high-end development. Luda Taian, which holds certifications from DNV, ABS, CCS, Lloyd’s Register, and BV, will become a core supplier to the shipbuilders.

The subsidiary is expected to deliver certified products for LNG carriers, ultra-large container ships, chemical tankers, and cruise ships. Joint technical teams will be set up to work on new material applications, process development, and digital supply chain management.  The company noted that ammonia fuel presents risks such as high corrosiveness and hydrogen embrittlement, making traditional materials insufficient.

Luda Taian has invested in ammonia-resistant alloys and stainless steels, as well as welding and heat treatment processes, and conducts full performance and life-cycle testing at its laboratories.  

Luda Technology Group Limited manufactures and trades stainless steel and carbon steel flanges, pipe fittings, pipes, and valves. The company operates production facilities in Shandong Province, China, and sells products to clients in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Australia.  

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise of the People’s Republic of China. It is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding conglomerates and oversees numerous shipyards, design institutes, and equipment manufacturers.  

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company Limited is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, a state-owned enterprise.

Haiting (Nantong) Shipbuilding Company is a shipbuilding enterprise based in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. The company operates shipyard facilities and provides construction services for various vessel types.

Topics:

CSSC

ammonia

COSCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:33

Ports of Stockholm expands services at Stockholm Norvik Port

15:32

Pareto Securities says VLCC spot could cross $100,000/day in Q4

15:16

Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

15:10

Port of Thisvi invests in Konecranes electric crane to double capacity

15:07

TotalEnergies takes 10% stake in Rio Grande LNG Train

15:02

Seasystems and Stena Bulk sign cooperation deal on jettyless LNG technologies

15:01

Edison signs long-term LNG purchase deal with Shell from the United States

14:42

ABB and Blykalla extend partnership to maritime nuclear propulsion

14:04

Maher Terminals deploys Nokia Edge and private wireless to boost port operations

14:00

Navios Maritime Partners buys four containership resales for $460 million with five-year charters

13:32

Norse Ship Management selects NexusWave for digitalisation

13:02

Port of Long Beach halts Pier G after ZIM-chartered Mississippi drops about 67 containers

12:40

Global Maritime Forum report highlights readiness of methanol and ammonia for large-scale adoption, WinGD says

12:00

Svitzer launches first fully battery-powered tugboat in Denmark

11:00

Port of Antwerp-Bruges adds new rail services to Switzerland, Germany and China

10:20

ABS grants approval in principle for MODEC and MOL offshore CO2 storage and injection unit

10:00

HD Hyundai secures 36 certifications and MOUs during Milan gas exhibition

09:43

Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

09:21

Wärtsilä to supply electric propulsion systems for Molslinjen ferries built by Incat Tasmania

09:14

MOL, HD KSOE, and HHI secure AiP from Lloyd's Register for floating ammonia cracker unit

01:19

LR and HD Hyundai Mipo launch joint project for 22K CBM LNG bunkering vessel

01:14

Panama Canal to introduce risk-based vessel inspections from 1 October

2025 September 9

18:00

SunStone delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions, completing Infinity-class series

17:00

bound4blue secures first LPG carrier deal with BWEK for 24-metre eSAIL

16:37

Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for Irving Shipbuilding River Class Destroyer program

16:13

Europe’s сontainer port landscape shifts after 2025 carrier alliance reshuffle

15:29

U.S. container imports hit 2.52 million TEUs in August, up 1.6% year on year

14:50

TMC to supply compressed air system for Cadeler’s Wind Ace at COSCO shipyard

14:39

Stena Line to acquire Terrabalt operations in Liepaja port

14:21

HJ Shipbuilding & Constr signs 640.8 bln won contract with undisclosed client

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news