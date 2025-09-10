Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

Luda Technology Group Limited announced that its subsidiary, Luda (Taian) Industrial Company Limited, has signed strategic cooperation agreements with China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Haiting (Nantong) Shipbuilding Company Limited, and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company Limited. The agreements cover research, development, and manufacturing of specialty-material flanges and pipe fittings for ammonia-fueled vessels.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to support supply chain autonomy and the transformation of China’s shipbuilding industry toward high-end development. Luda Taian, which holds certifications from DNV, ABS, CCS, Lloyd’s Register, and BV, will become a core supplier to the shipbuilders.

The subsidiary is expected to deliver certified products for LNG carriers, ultra-large container ships, chemical tankers, and cruise ships. Joint technical teams will be set up to work on new material applications, process development, and digital supply chain management. The company noted that ammonia fuel presents risks such as high corrosiveness and hydrogen embrittlement, making traditional materials insufficient.

Luda Taian has invested in ammonia-resistant alloys and stainless steels, as well as welding and heat treatment processes, and conducts full performance and life-cycle testing at its laboratories.

Luda Technology Group Limited manufactures and trades stainless steel and carbon steel flanges, pipe fittings, pipes, and valves. The company operates production facilities in Shandong Province, China, and sells products to clients in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Australia.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) is a state-owned enterprise of the People’s Republic of China. It is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding conglomerates and oversees numerous shipyards, design institutes, and equipment manufacturers.

COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Company Limited is a subsidiary of China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited, a state-owned enterprise.

Haiting (Nantong) Shipbuilding Company is a shipbuilding enterprise based in Nantong, Jiangsu Province, China. The company operates shipyard facilities and provides construction services for various vessel types.