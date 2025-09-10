Seasystems and Stena Bulk sign cooperation deal on jettyless LNG technologies

Seasystems AS and Stena Bulk have signed a cooperation agreement to promote floating LNG infrastructure solutions, according to Seasystems's release.

The partnership combines Seasystems’ experience in delivering complete mooring and fluid transfer systems with Stena Bulk’s Extended FSU/FSRU Mooring (EFM) system and Jettyless Floating Terminal (JFT) technology.

Under the agreement, Seasystems receives exclusive rights to market, sell and deliver Stena Bulk’s patented jettyless LNG technologies, while ownership of the technologies and patents remains with Stena Bulk.

The companies state that the solutions are designed for regions with limited or no existing infrastructure. The technology requires only a suitable near-shore or offshore site with adequate water depth, enabling LNG storage and transfer without traditional jetties or fixed installations, including in harsh environments.

“This cooperation marks an important milestone for Seasystems,” said Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director of Seasystems. “We look forward to supporting Stena Group’s existing clients and new LNG projects worldwide. Together we can provide cost-effective, one-stop-shop solutions for jettyless LNG terminal facilities.”

Göran Hermansson, General Manager LNG at Stena Bulk, said: “Stena is pleased to enter this cooperation with Seasystems. Our patented jettyless LNG technologies, including the EFM and JFT systems, represent a significant advancement in enabling flexible and efficient LNG import and export solutions. By combining our proprietary innovations with Seasystems’ expertise, we strengthen our joint ability to deliver safe, reliable and cost-effective infrastructure to the global energy market. This agreement ensures that our technologies remain under Stena Bulk’s ownership while being deployed to create tangible value for clients and the wider industry.”

Seasystems AS is a Norway-based company specializing in mooring solutions for floating structures. Its services cover project management, mooring analysis, engineering, fabrication, and installation. Seasystems is owned by Scana ASA, a publicly listed Norwegian industrial group focusing on companies within the ocean industries.

Stena Bulk AB is a tanker shipping company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, operating a fleet of about 60 vessels. The company is part of Stena Sphere, a privately held Swedish corporate group with operations in shipping, offshore drilling, property, finance, and other sectors. Stena Sphere employs more than 19,000 people and reports annual sales of SEK 57 billion.