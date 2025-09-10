Norse Ship Management selects NexusWave for digitalisation

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, together with distribution partner Station Satcom, has secured an order to install NexusWave on a bulk carrier managed by Singapore-based Norse Ship Management, according to the company's release.

The deployment is intended to support the ship manager’s digitalisation strategy and meet rising demands for crew and business connectivity.

According to Norse Ship Management, NexusWave enables uninterrupted remote access to applications and real-time engine monitoring, while providing unlimited data and global coverage.

Managing Director Capt. Akshay Yadava said: “Crew welfare is our top priority, and providing a home-like internet experience onboard is increasingly vital to keeping our crews happy and motivated. With growing traffic demands on the commercial side and the need to ensure consistent, high-speed connectivity, we have selected NexusWave to upgrade our current system. We look forward to a continued successful collaboration with Station Satcom.”

Station Satcom Director Anshul Khanna stated: “We are proud to be entrusted by Norse Ship Management to deliver NexusWave across their fleet. This partnership reflects Station Satcom’s commitment to enabling smarter, safer, and more connected maritime operations.”

Justin Yi, Regional Director at Inmarsat Maritime, added: “Norse Ship Management’s decision to adopt NexusWave highlights their forward-thinking approach to digitalisation, with a clear commitment to enhancing crew welfare and operational efficiency.”

Inmarsat Maritime confirmed that NexusWave will be enhanced through the integration of the ViaSat-3 Ka-band network, expected to increase speed and capacity.

Inmarsat Maritime is part of Viasat, Inc. and provides satellite-based communications and connectivity services to the maritime industry. It operates from Viasat’s international headquarters in London and develops solutions for navigation, safety, and operational efficiency in global shipping.

Viasat, Inc. is a publicly traded global communications company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol VSAT. It operates across 24 countries and serves commercial, governmental, and defense sectors with satellite-based connectivity solutions. The company completed its acquisition of Inmarsat in May 2023.

Norse Ship Management is a Singapore-based ship management company providing tailored vessel management services. Its fleet includes bulk carriers, container ships, and tankers, with a focus on customized solutions for ship owners and operators.

Station Satcom Private Limited is a communications services provider founded in 1998. It delivers integrated remote connectivity solutions across land, sea, and air, including satellite communications, navigation, IT, cybersecurity, and IoT, operating in more than 25 regions globally.