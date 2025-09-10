Global Maritime Forum report highlights readiness of methanol and ammonia for large-scale adoption, WinGD says

The Global Maritime Forum has published its report From pilots to practice: Methanol and ammonia as shipping fuels, which concludes that the shipping industry is ready to scale up the use of zero or near-zero emissions (ZNZ) fuels once supply chains are in place.

WinGD stated that the findings confirm methanol and ammonia have moved from theoretical options to practical reality. In July, the company delivered its X52DF-A ammonia-fuelled two-stroke engine for installation on a 46,000 m³ LPG/ammonia carrier under construction for EXMAR.

According to WinGD, this vessel will be the first ammonia-fuelled gas carrier to enter service.

WinGD noted that its XDFM methanol engines are already in commercial use, with more than 60 methanol-capable vessels operating worldwide. Citing Riviera Maritime Media, the company referred to 300 additional methanol-fuelled vessels on order and bunkering available at about 20 ports. Tests on ammonia engines showed a potential tank-to-wake emissions reduction of up to 95%, the company said.

The report highlighted that early adopters of methanol found it “relatively safe and straightforward to integrate” and that retrofit conversions were feasible.

WinGD said that while technology is advancing, scaling by 2030 will require regulatory support. The company called for clear financial incentives from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and policymakers, stressing that the current timeline — with critical details under the IMO Net Zero Framework not expected until March 2027 — risks creating an investment pause.

WinGD supported the report’s call for independent studies to verify emissions performance of ammonia vessels. It said its own testing showed methane slip from LNG engines had fallen by up to 70% compared to assumptions still in regulations. With ammonia engines completing trials, the company emphasized that measurement-based verification of emissions is essential to confirm the potential 95% reduction.

The company concluded that shipping can meet decarbonisation targets only if IMO decisions accelerate, ZNZ fuel supply chains expand, and greenhouse gas verification frameworks are strengthened.

WinGD – Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd. is a Swiss-based developer of two-stroke marine engines for the shipping industry. The company designs propulsion systems with a focus on dual-fuel and low-emission technologies.