Scorpio Tankers agrees to sell STI Maestro for $42 million

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has entered into an agreement to sell its 2020 built scrubber-fitted MR product tanker, STI Maestro, according to the company's release.

The agreed sale price is $42.0 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Information beyond the sale agreement, vessel details, price, and expected closing timeline was not provided.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a publicly traded shipping company incorporated in the Republic of the Marshall Islands and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol STNG. The company specializes in the ownership and lease financing of product tankers, with a fleet that includes LR2, MR, and Handymax vessels. Its corporate headquarters are located in Monaco.