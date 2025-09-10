  1. Home
2025 September 10   14:04

ports

Maher Terminals deploys Nokia Edge and private wireless to boost port operations

Maher Terminals has introduced the Nokia Edge platform and private wireless connectivity to enhance its operations at the Port Elizabeth container terminal in New Jersey, part of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey complex.

Nokia, in partnership with Future Technologies Venture, deployed the platform to provide connectivity, devices, and applications that support real-time data and analytics.  

The 450-acre Maher Terminals facility handles about 2 million containers annually and is one of the busiest container terminals in North America.

According to the company, the solution was selected to meet requirements for secure, reliable, high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity to support yard management, crane operations and gate systems.  

The Nokia Edge platform includes Nokia DAC for private wireless connectivity, MX Industrial Edge for edge computing, ruggedized industrial devices, Nokia Industrial device management, and Network Digital Twin for telemetry and performance validation. 

“We chose the Nokia solution to enhance our wireless connectivity, security and scalability to improve our equipment’s network reliability and communications, as well as providing superior connectivity options as we deploy advanced cargo handling and identification capabilities. The private wireless aspects also helped us meet our cybersecurity objectives in securing port operations,” said Laura Markham, CIO of Maher Terminals.  

“We are proud to partner with Nokia to deliver a turnkey solution for Maher Terminals. As a leading provider of IT solutions and services, we understand the needs and challenges of the transportation and logistics industry. We selected Nokia Edge platform and related solutions because they scale and can flexibly support a wide range of use cases and applications for our customers,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO of Future Technologies Venture.  

Maher Terminals LLC is a privately held marine terminal operator based in the United States. It manages container handling operations and provides services to shipping lines and cargo owners at major U.S. ports. The company operates within the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey system. 

Nokia Oyj is a Finnish public limited liability company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki and New York Stock Exchange. It develops and licenses network infrastructure, technology, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and governments. Its business segments cover mobile networks, network infrastructure, cloud and network services, and technologies.  

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a privately held U.S.-based systems integrator specializing in private network design and deployment. The company provides services across multiple industries, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, military, and government, with headquarters in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

