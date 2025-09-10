Svitzer launches first fully battery-powered tugboat in Denmark

Denmark’s first electric tugboat was officially named Svitzer Ingrid by Her Majesty Queen Mary at a ceremony in Copenhagen, according to the company's release.

Svitzer Ingrid is equipped with a 1,808 kWh battery, equal to the capacity of 23 modern electric cars, and a conventional diesel engine. The vessel is expected to cut annual CO₂ emissions by 600 to 900 tonnes compared to existing Øresund tugs.

According to Svitzer, around 90% of tasks can be completed on battery power alone. A full charge takes about 3.5 hours, while one hour of charging is typically sufficient for operations.

“Svitzer Ingrid will operate in the Sound with Helsingborg as its home port, and around 90% of all tasks can be completed using electricity,” said Kasper Friis Nilaus, CEO of Svitzer. He added that the company aims to become climate neutral by 2040 and that vessel electrification is central to this strategy.

Svitzer has ordered a second electric tugboat for delivery in 2026 and is in the market for four more. Since 2016, the company has operated four hybrid tugs in Australia.

Nilaus noted that broader electrification depends on the development of port charging infrastructure, which he said will require cooperation between industry, policymakers and local communities. Svitzer Ingrid will be recharged with renewable energy at the Port of Helsingborg.

Svitzer A/S is a global towage company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and operates a fleet of more than 450 vessels worldwide. The company provides harbour towage, terminal towage, and offshore services.