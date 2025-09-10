Port of Long Beach halts Pier G after ZIM-chartered Mississippi drops about 67 containers

  1. Home
2025 September 10   13:02

accident

Container operations at Pier G in the Port of Long Beach were temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning, September 9, 2025, shortly before 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, after the Portuguese-flagged containership Mississippi experienced a stack collapse that sent an estimated 67 containers into the water and onto nearby equipment and a barge.

No injuries were reported and, at the time of reporting, there were no pollution reports.

Authorities established a 500-yard safety zone around the site and issued hourly navigation notices while a Unified Command—comprising the U.S. Coast Guard, the Long Beach Fire and Police Departments, the Port of Long Beach, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and commercial partners—coordinated the response.

Operations at other terminals continued normally, port officials said.  Several containers struck an emissions-capture barge, STAX-2, which sustained damage.

“We are still investigating the cause… and working to stabilize everything,” Port of Long Beach spokesperson Art Marroquin said, adding that a salvage plan would be discussed on Wednesday.  

The Mississippi—built in 2024 with capacity of about 5,500 TEU and registered in Madeira, Portugal—had departed Yantian on August 26 and arrived in Long Beach early on September 9. The ship is on charter to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, with ZIM schedules listing a vessel named Mississippi, and ownership attributed to Oslo-listed MPC Container Ships.  

By Tuesday evening, responders were corralling floating containers and surveying those that sank. The cargo included consumer goods such as apparel, footwear, electronics and furniture.

Pier G could remain shut at least through Wednesday while the area is secured. The Pier G terminal is operated by International Transportation Service (ITS).

ZIM

Port of Long Beach

accident

