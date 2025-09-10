  1. Home
2025 September 10   14:00

shipbuilding

Navios Maritime Partners buys four containership resales for $460 million with five-year charters

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. agreed to acquire four 8,850-TEU newbuilds in a $460 million resale transaction and fixed them on five-year charters, according to a regulatory filing this week.

The ships are methanol-ready and scrubber-fitted and were bought from an unrelated third party for $115.1 million each, with deliveries scheduled from the second half of 2027 through the first quarter of 2028.

Each vessel is booked at $44,145 per day (net) for 5.2 years, with a one-year option at $41,579 per day (net). Sector media estimate the minimum revenue across the firm periods at roughly $335 million, adding to Navios Partners’ contracted backlog.

While the company did not name the builder, multiple trade and national outlets in Korea reported that HJ Shipbuilding & Construction in Busan secured an order for four 8,850-TEU “eco-friendly” container ships worth about KRW 640 billion (≈$460 million), with deliveries from 2027; the specifications, pricing and timing align with Navios Partners’ disclosure, suggesting the quartet will emerge from the Yeongdo yard.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is a publicly traded limited partnership that owns a diversified fleet across dry bulk, tankers and containerships. As of its Q2 2025 update, the partnership reported $3.1 billion of contracted revenue through 2037 and continued fleet renewal in tankers and containers.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction is a South Korean shipbuilding company based in Busan that operates the Yeongdo yard. 

