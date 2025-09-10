Edison signs long-term LNG purchase deal with Shell from the United States

Edison said it has signed an agreement with Shell International Trading Middle East Limited FZE for the sale and purchase of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Under the contract, Edison will receive about 0.7 MTPA of LNG from the United States starting in 2028 for a period of up to 15 years. Edison will buy the gas on a FOB basis, using its own LNG-carrier fleet to take delivery at source, transport the cargoes and unload at destination.

Edison currently imports into Italy about 14 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year under import contracts from Qatar (6.4 bcm), Libya (4.4 bcm), Algeria (1 bcm), Azerbaijan (1 bcm) and the United States (1.4 bcm), covering 23% of national demand.

Edison also points to the offshore regasification terminal off Rovigo—described as the first offshore regasification plant in the world—through which it has imported 6.4 bcm per year from Qatar since 2009.

Edison S.p.A. is an Italian joint-stock company operating across the energy sector, including electricity and natural gas, with activities spanning supply, infrastructure, and portfolio management.

Shell International Trading Middle East Limited FZE is a trading subsidiary incorporated as a Free Zone Establishment in the United Arab Emirates and part of Shell plc’s global trading organization, conducting commercial activities in energy commodities such as crude oil, refined products and LNG.