2025 September 10   15:10

Port of Thisvi invests in Konecranes electric crane to double capacity

As part of a plan to double capacity while controlling emissions, Port of Thisvi operator DIA.VI.PE.THI.V. S.A. has ordered a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Crane with an external power supply, according to the company's release.

The order was booked in the second quarter of 2025, with delivery and commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.  

The Thisvi Industrial Area is a hub for Greece’s steel and aluminum manufacturing. Bulk raw materials are received at the Port of Thisvi and processed, while finished products, mainly coated steel pipes, are shipped to markets in Europe, the Caspian region and the Middle East & Africa.  

The new Generation 6 crane will operate alongside two earlier-generation Gottwald cranes. It is designed for motor grab usage and equipped with a 20 kV external electricity supply. When connected to the grid, it provides a 51-meter working radius and a 125-ton lifting capacity with zero local exhaust emissions. The equipment also reduces noise and minimizes vibrations.  

“Our cargo mix and the port’s characteristics demand mobile harbor cranes that are extremely versatile and reliable. We’ve seen how this equipment from Konecranes consistently provides the muscle we need in our daily operations. Adding the new electrified crane supports our goals of both doubling capacity and achieving greater eco-efficiency,” said Tasos Kaipis, Procurement & Logistics Manager at DIA.VI.PE.THI.V. S.A.  

The order includes TRUCONNECT® remote monitoring, which provides real-time data on the crane’s operations and condition to help plan maintenance and reduce downtime.  “The move to electrification is accelerating worldwide. By choosing a Generation 6 crane, Thisvi is boosting its capacity with equipment that’s quieter, cleaner and built for the long haul,” said Alexandros Stogianidis, Regional Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions.  

DIA.VI.PE.THI.V. S.A. is the company is the operating entity of the Port of Thisvi, which serves the Thisvi Industrial Area in Greece. It provides logistics and port services for the handling of bulk raw materials and finished heavy cargo products.

Konecranes Plc is a Finnish public limited company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. It specializes in material handling solutions, supplying equipment and services for industrial, logistics and port operations. In 2024, the group reported sales of EUR 4.2 billion and employed around 16,500 people in more than 50 countries.

