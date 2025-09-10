  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

2025 September 10   15:16

bunkering

Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (“Mawani”) and Minerva Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the first Floating Storage Unit (FSU) for marine fuel bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port, with a capacity of 113,000 cubic meters, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and with the participation of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) and the Transport General Authority (TGA), as part of efforts to develop the Saudi maritime sector and logistics in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030.

According to the announcement, the unit is intended to improve bulk fuel deliveries, streamline blending operations, and expedite loading for bunker barges that supply transiting vessels in the Red Sea region.

The project is supporting activation of a new bonded customs zone to facilitate faster clearance for imports and exports and provide greater flexibility to stakeholders.

The FSU to store Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO), and Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and to support the company’s modern fleet of bunker tankers while also supplying fuel to other licensed bunker suppliers.

The unit will be registered as a bonded customs zone to enable efficient operations with full customs oversight of cargo movements in and out of the Kingdom.

The announcement adds that Minerva Saudi Arabia provides a digital platform for bunker fuel supply via ADP technology.

Topics:

Mawani

bunkering

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:33

Ports of Stockholm expands services at Stockholm Norvik Port

15:32

Pareto Securities says VLCC spot could cross $100,000/day in Q4

15:10

Port of Thisvi invests in Konecranes electric crane to double capacity

15:07

TotalEnergies takes 10% stake in Rio Grande LNG Train

15:02

Seasystems and Stena Bulk sign cooperation deal on jettyless LNG technologies

15:01

Edison signs long-term LNG purchase deal with Shell from the United States

14:42

ABB and Blykalla extend partnership to maritime nuclear propulsion

14:04

Maher Terminals deploys Nokia Edge and private wireless to boost port operations

14:00

Navios Maritime Partners buys four containership resales for $460 million with five-year charters

13:32

Norse Ship Management selects NexusWave for digitalisation

13:02

Port of Long Beach halts Pier G after ZIM-chartered Mississippi drops about 67 containers

12:40

Global Maritime Forum report highlights readiness of methanol and ammonia for large-scale adoption, WinGD says

12:00

Svitzer launches first fully battery-powered tugboat in Denmark

11:30

Luda Technology signs agreements with CSSC, COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry and Haiting Shipbuilding on ammonia-fueled vessel components

11:00

Port of Antwerp-Bruges adds new rail services to Switzerland, Germany and China

10:20

ABS grants approval in principle for MODEC and MOL offshore CO2 storage and injection unit

10:00

HD Hyundai secures 36 certifications and MOUs during Milan gas exhibition

09:43

Fukui and ClassNK sign MOU on ultra-high pressure safety valves for hydrogen dual-fuel engines

09:21

Wärtsilä to supply electric propulsion systems for Molslinjen ferries built by Incat Tasmania

09:14

MOL, HD KSOE, and HHI secure AiP from Lloyd's Register for floating ammonia cracker unit

01:19

LR and HD Hyundai Mipo launch joint project for 22K CBM LNG bunkering vessel

01:14

Panama Canal to introduce risk-based vessel inspections from 1 October

2025 September 9

18:00

SunStone delivers Douglas Mawson to Aurora Expeditions, completing Infinity-class series

17:00

bound4blue secures first LPG carrier deal with BWEK for 24-metre eSAIL

16:37

Kongsberg Maritime to supply propellers for Irving Shipbuilding River Class Destroyer program

16:13

Europe’s сontainer port landscape shifts after 2025 carrier alliance reshuffle

15:29

U.S. container imports hit 2.52 million TEUs in August, up 1.6% year on year

14:50

TMC to supply compressed air system for Cadeler’s Wind Ace at COSCO shipyard

14:39

Stena Line to acquire Terrabalt operations in Liepaja port

14:21

HJ Shipbuilding & Constr signs 640.8 bln won contract with undisclosed client

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news