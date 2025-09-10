Mawani and Minerva Saudi Arabia launch first floating storage unit for bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port

The Saudi Ports Authority (“Mawani”) and Minerva Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the first Floating Storage Unit (FSU) for marine fuel bunkering at Jeddah Islamic Port, with a capacity of 113,000 cubic meters, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and with the participation of the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) and the Transport General Authority (TGA), as part of efforts to develop the Saudi maritime sector and logistics in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030.

According to the announcement, the unit is intended to improve bulk fuel deliveries, streamline blending operations, and expedite loading for bunker barges that supply transiting vessels in the Red Sea region.

The project is supporting activation of a new bonded customs zone to facilitate faster clearance for imports and exports and provide greater flexibility to stakeholders.

The FSU to store Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), High Sulfur Fuel Oil (HSFO), and Marine Gas Oil (MGO), and to support the company’s modern fleet of bunker tankers while also supplying fuel to other licensed bunker suppliers.

The unit will be registered as a bonded customs zone to enable efficient operations with full customs oversight of cargo movements in and out of the Kingdom.

The announcement adds that Minerva Saudi Arabia provides a digital platform for bunker fuel supply via ADP technology.